Argos sign LBs Brian Holloway, Ife Onyemenan and DL Ifenna Onyeka

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Tuesday the team has signed American Linebacker Brian Holloway, Canadian DL Ifenna Onyeka and Canadian LB Ife Onyemenan.

Holloway, six-foot, 225 pounds attended Texas State (2022-2023), playing in 24 games while recording 153 tackles, 21 for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The Texas native was named Second Team All-Conference in 2023 and the First Responders Bowl defensive MVP.

The 24-year-old attended Southern Methodist University (2019-2021) before TSU, playing in 25 games and tallying 31 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one knockdown. Holloway began his collegiate career at Kilgore College in 2018 where he racked up 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and six fumble recoveries in 12 games.

Onyeka, six-foot-one, 249 pounds played eight games at Carleton University in 2024 with 22.5 tackles, 12 for loss, nine sacks, and one forced fumble for the Ravens. The Brampton, ON native, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Argos in 2024. For his collegiate career, Onyeka tallied 81.5 tackles, 24.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles in 34 games played at CU (2019-2024).

Onyemenam, six-foot-one, 215 pounds was a four-year player at Wilfrid Laurier (2019-2023) where he totaled 126 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and one block. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 CFL Draft by Toronto.