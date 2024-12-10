Lions sign American quarterback Garrett Shrader

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American quarterback Garrett Shrader to the roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Shrader the native of Charlotte, North Carolina began his college career at Mississippi State from 2019-20, starting four games at quarterback with 88 completions on 153 pass attempts for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions while adding ten carries for 113 yards and six majors on the ground. Garrett was moved to wide receiver ahead of the 2020 season and made one reception for eight yards while also seeing action on special teams.

He moved to Syracuse for his final three seasons of eligibility and took over as starting quarterback four games into 2021. In 35 total appearances, Garrett had 462 completions (fifth in program history) for 5,771 yards and 31 touchdowns. Garret’s passing yards and touchdown totals both rank sixth in program history while he’s also in the top five in passer rating (160.1) and completion percentage (60.4).