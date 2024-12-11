Alouettes add four players, including Nationals Vincent Delisle and Tanner Nelmes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have signed Quebec-born defensive back Vincent Delisle and Canadian running back Tanner Nelmes. The team has also reached agreements with two Americans: receiver Jose Barbon and quarterback James Morgan.

Delisle (six-foot-two, 190 pounds) took part in the last Alouettes camp in 2024 after being drafted by the team in the eighth round (74th overall). He is a product of the Université Laval and won the Vanier Cup in 2022 and 2024. He made 15.5 tackles and one knockdown in six games. In 37 contests, he made 54.5 tackles, one interception and six knockdowns.

RELATED

» Alouettes extend Adeyemi-Berglund through 2026

» Als sign local running back Sean Thomas Erlington to one-year extension

» Alouettes extend All-CFL LB Tyrice Beverette through ’26

» Najee Murray agrees to one-year extension

» A New Era: 3 takeaways from Davis Alexander’s, Als’ press conference

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Nelmes (six-foot, 215 pounds) took part in Alouettes training camp last May. In 2024, he won the Yates and the Uteck Cup with Wilfrid Laurier University with whom he played five seasons. He was among the league leader with a 96.8 yard-average per game in rushing in 2024. In 2021 and 2022, he was named an All-Canadian Academic. In his first season, he was on the OUA Rookie Team. He will be linked to the Alouettes through 2027.

Morgan (six-foot-four, 229 pounds) played four games with the Alouettes in 2024 after spending most of the season on the practice roster. He completed 23 of his 48 attempts (47.9%) for 210 yards, with the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL in 2023.

The Green Bay, WI native was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (125th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

He began his career with the Bowling Green Falcons where he played three seasons before transferring to Florida International University. In his final campaign, he completed 207 of his 357 pass attempts for 2,560 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. In 2020, he threw a touchdown pass in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He also received an invite to the NFL Combine. His contract runs through the 2026 season.

Barbon (five-foot-11, 182 pounds) played two games with the team and caught three passes for 17 yards in 2024. He spent most of the season on the practice roster in 2024. He was on the practice roster with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023. The former Temple University Owl caught 138 passes for 1,608 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons. He finished his collegiate career as the fourth-leading receiver in Owls history. He made 72 receptions for 918 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. The native of Havana, Cuba went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft but signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent.