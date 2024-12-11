Landry: A look at all 9 quarterback rooms

With CFL free agency shopping just two months away, a couple of things seem clear when it comes to quarterbacks.

One: each and every one of the league’s nine teams has clarity at the top of their respective positional pyramids, with clear-cut number one candidates set to hit training camp in 2025.

Two: there are many, many questions below those assumed starters and no shortage of experienced quarterbacks scheduled to become free agents on February 11.

Nick Arbuckle. McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Jake Maier. Jeremiah Masoli. All potential free agents to be. Shea Patterson. Matthew Shiltz. Chris Streveler. Cameron Dukes. Them too. And Dustin Crum, as well.

From East to West, here’s a look at the CFL’s quarterback rooms.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Alouettes extend QB Davis Alexander through 2027

» Trevor Harris signs one-year extension with Riders

» Big Play: Stamps acquire Vernon Adams Jr. in trade with Lions

» Future Secured: Elks extend QB Tre Ford through ’27

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

26-year-old Davis Alexander has been handed the reins, signing a three-year contract in November after impressing in a pinch-hit role for an injured Cody Fajardo during the 2024 season.

So that’s set.

What isn’t, is whether the Als and Fajardo can agree on a framework to keep the 110th Grey Cup MVP in an Als uniform as a back-up. Is that a workable situation for the team and for Fajardo? With starters appearing to be set everywhere in the CFL, it seems the pivot will have to settle for a QB2 role somewhere but will a change of scenery be necessary in order to make that comfortable?

Additionally, both Dominique Davis and Caleb Evans are due to be free agents in February so there is work to be done.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Dru Brown had a terrific first season as the REDBLACKS’ starting quarterback and my expectation is he’ll be even better in his second season in Ottawa.

Behind him?

The REDBLACKS have back-ups Jeremiah Masoli and Dustin Crum ready to test free agency, with one quarterback other than Brown under contract for 2025.

That quarterback is the impressively athletic Tyrie Adams, who tore his ACL during the 2023 season and then spent 2024 down the depth chart behind Masoli and Crum.

But the REDBLACKS obviously like the 27-year-old as they signed him to an extension this past October.

Is he, then, their preferred number two?

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The defending champions are in an interesting spot.

They won the Grey Cup with Nick Arbuckle providing a clutch relief performance in the Eastern Final and then an MVP performance in the title game, in place of injured starter Chad Kelly.

Arbuckle is scheduled to become a free agent in February, as are back-ups Cameron Dukes and Bryan Scott. Kelly is the only QB currently under contract and he is spending his winter mending and rehabbing a broken leg. The original prognosis was for that process to take 3-6 months and if it’s the far end of that range, Kelly would just about be ready for the start of training camp.

With their starter coming off a serious injury, the Argos are going to want to have a capable, seasoned back-up ready to go in the bullpen should there be any complications delaying Kelly’s return. Plus, it’s always nice to have that anyway during a long, unpredictable season, and who knows that better than the Argos?

Best candidate? It’s obvious. Arbuckle should be the number one choice but if the two sides can’t come to an agreement, there will be plenty of alternatives to choose from.

HAMILTON TICATS

The Ticats seem set at the quarterback position one way or another. But just which way will it be?

One way would see them agreeing to the kind of contract veteran Bo Levi Mitchell believes he is worth, after playing through 2024 on a team-friendly, incentive-laden deal.

Mitchell rebounded from being benched midway through the season on the way to being named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player. The ‘Cats might well choose to roll with the rejuvenated vet, who will be 35 when the 2025 season begins.

Another way would be to face the future with 26-year-old Taylor Powell, who signed a contract extension with the Ticats last year, and was impressive in relief of Mitchell in a Week 10 loss to Montreal, as he was over a longer haul when he subbed in for the injured Mitchell in 2023.

The Ticats have two less-experienced pivots under contract next year as well in Taulia Tagovailoa and Harrison Frost so they could be all set. However, they also have a brand new general manager in Ted Goveia, so all bets are kinda off.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

After a third straight Grey Cup loss, and with the city playing host to the 2025 championship, you’ve got to know that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will go hard after another appearance and that almost certainly includes veteran Zach Collaros as QB1.

I say “almost certainly” because Collaros has one year remaining on his contract. However, he did not totally rule out retirement when asked the question during a media conference back on November 19. “We’ll figure it out,” he said.

I’m assuming that the Bombers will want a proven, experienced pivot as back-up for Collaros in 2025, having seen what happens when one isn’t in place and your top guy has to play with a stitched up cut on his throwing hand because the alternatives aren’t quite so good.

The team has back-ups Terry Wilson and Jake Dolegala under contract and could opt to try to bring back Chris Streveler – who is a pending free agent – but would they think that’s good enough? I doubt that.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

With the recent re-signing of Trevor Harris (to a one-year deal), the Roughriders have sent a strong signal that they believe they can make it to the mountain top with the 38-year-old (he’ll be 39 when the season starts) in 2025.

Harris did have a splendid season in 2024, being named the West Division All-CFL quarterback for his work.

But he did miss a big chunk of the season – and even more of the preceding campaign – due to injuries, so the Roughriders are going to want some comfy insurance behind Harris.

Last season, Shea Patterson stepped in to start six games in Harris’ absence and looked quite capable in the veteran’s place. But he is one of the many experienced quarterbacks scheduled to become a free agent this off-season and so if the Riders believe he is the best option at understudy, they need to get a deal done.

The cupboard isn’t bare otherwise, but it does house two inexperienced quarterbacks in Jack Coan and Michael Hiers, each under contract for 2025.

The Riders need to make a move, either with Patterson or in free agency.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

With Vernon Adams Jr. landing in Calgary via a trade with the BC Lions, the Stampeders are locked with a bona fide, game-changing starter – as well as a team leader – in their midst.

Behind him, an intriguing talent in P.J. Walker, the strong-armed, 29-year-old pro football nomad who started games for both the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns during his seven-season, five-team NFL tenure. Walker signed with the Stamps in October, was released but then re-signed after the regular season was over.

Calgary has a clutch of could-be free agents on their roster right now, including their 2024 starter Jake Maier, and back-ups Logan Bonner and Matthew Shiltz as well as short-yardage monster Tommy Stevens.

It will be fascinating to see where 27-year-old Maier ends up. Anyone who thinks he should now be assigned to the scrap heap of quarterbacks is ignoring the lessons of CFL history. It’s not like we haven’t seen quarterbacks re-born when joining new teams in the past.

EDMONTON ELKS

After signing Tre Ford to a three-year contract extension with the Elks, it is obvious that new general manager Ed Hervey and new head coach Mark Kilam believe it is Tre time in Edmonton.

Still, you’ve got to believe they’d like to hedge their bets a bit juuuust in case.

If it’s truly to be Ford’s team in 2025, then we’re unlikely to see the Elks make an offer to veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who began 2024 as the team’s number one signal-caller. McBeth is one of the many veteran quarterbacks who could be free to sign anywhere this winter, and the Elks have another quarterback coming off the books in February in Dakota Prukop.

They do have Jarret Doege, who’s thrown all of 65 passes in his CFL career, on a returning contract for 2025.

So depth is a concern for Edmonton and they could use a guy who can be a de facto starter should people like me be wrong in our assumption that Tre Ford is a top gun to stay.

BC LIONS

After struggling through a second half to the 2024 season that saw the team deal with a quarterback controversy, new Lions’ head coach Buck Pierce has no such headache; with Adams Jr. dealt to Calgary, 26-year-old Nathan Rourke is the man.

Now, the Lions just need to get the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian back on track after a mostly lacklustre return from the NFL last August.

BC’s new general manager, Ryan Rigmaiden, has some more work to do below Rourke on the depth chart. With lightly-played Chase Brice and recently-signed Garrett Shrader as the only other quarterbacks currently on the roster, the Leos might feel the need to add a more experienced pivot as well and could find a very good fit for their purposes in free agency.