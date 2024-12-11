Stampeders, Vernon Adams Jr. restructure contract

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders and quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. have come to terms on a restructured contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the team announced on Wednesday.

Acquired by the Stampeders last month in a trade, Adams Jr. had signed an extension covering that two-year period in February when he was a member of the BC Lions.

“The restructured contract will give us more salary-cap flexibility to sign free agents and retain our own players who will be eligible for free agency in February,” said Calgary general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “Vernon remains under contract for the next two seasons and we’re excited to have him in Calgary.”

Adams Jr. is an eight-year veteran who has played a combined 101 regular-season games with BC, the Montreal Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 2024, Adams Jr. had a 6-3 record as a starter for the Lions as he completed 197 of 302 passes for 2,929 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had six 300-yard passing games and also carried the ball 40 times for 213 yards and three scores. In the Western Semi-Final, Adams Jr. passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

For his CFL career, Adams Jr. has thrown for 16,190 yards and 96 touchdowns and rushed for 1,644 yards and 24 majors. He has a career record of 38-22 as starting QB in the CFL.