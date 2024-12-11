Stamps sign All-CFL kicker René Paredes to two-year extension

CALGARY — René Paredes doesn’t know what’s it like to not don the Red and White in the CFL, and won’t find out any time soon.

Already one of the longest-serving players in Calgary Stampeders history, the kicker has signed a two-year contract to remain with the Stamps, the team announced on Wednesday. The six-time All-CFL had been slated to become a free agent in February.

Paredes has played 13 seasons with Calgary – ranking him fourth all-time in franchise history in terms of longevity – and his 229 regular-season games place him second in the Stampeders record books.

“He’s been a mainstay of the organization for a long time and it’s always a big day when René makes a commitment to remain with the Stampeders,” said Calgary general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s a big part of the team and he’s a big part of the community.”

“I’m very excited to be back with the organization,” said Paredes. “My family and I love the city and it’s a blessing to have spent my entire career as a Stampeder. The last two seasons have been a challenge for us as a team but I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help turn things around.”

Born in Venezuela and raised in Montreal, Paredes now calls Calgary home year-round.

In 2024, the Concordia University alumnus played all 18 games and was successful on 41 of 44 field-goal attempts, a 93.2-per cent success rate. He has seven seasons with a field-goal conversion mark of at least 90 per cent, the most in CFL history.

Paredes started the season by going six-for-six on field-goal attempts in a home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It was the fifth time in his career Paredes has booted six goals in a regular-season contest. In Week 4 against Winnipeg, he hit a 52-yard field goal to give Calgary an overtime win and, in the Labour Day Classic in Week 13, Paredes established a new career long with a 57-yard field goal.

He played his 225th career game in Week 16 against Saskatchewan, moving into sole possession of second place in franchise history.

Signed as a free agent in 2011, Paredes has played 248 career regular-season and post-season games for the Stampeders and has served as a team captain on 10 occasions. His 2,286 career regular-season points place him eighth on the CFL’s all-time list and he was part of Grey Cup-winning teams in 2014 and 2018.