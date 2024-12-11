Top 20 pending free agent receivers, running backs

As the holidays near, presents across the country are beginning to appear under the tree. Some small, some large, some with sneaky good value and others set to be gifted for purely sentimental reasons.

CFL staffs from Vancouver to Montreal are putting together their own lists. These are less of the naughty and nice variety, and more about prioritizing needs and the always fun ‘wants’ category.

With so many talented receivers and backs in the CFL, this originally started as a top 10 list of my preferred available free agents, but quickly grew as ball carriers at all levels of the offence crammed their way into my imaginary roster construction.

20 | MARCO DUBOIS | FULL BACK

You know I couldn’t put together a list of just running backs and receivers as someone who works with Duane Forde weekly in-season. While names like Ante Litre and David Mackie deserve credit for their grind, it’s Marco Dubois’ special teams magnificence and consistency that would make him a dream fit on any roster.

19 | MARKEN MICHEL | RECEIVER

Steady, solid, and smart, Marken Michel brings leadership and accountability while tossing in some really solid offensive production anytime he gets the chance. Does he stay in Calgary and flourish with newly acquired Vernon Adams Jr.?

18 | TEVIN JONES | RECEIVER

Tevin Jones is coming off of one of those sneaky good seasons that rarely gets acknowledged properly. Jones caught nearly 80 per cent of his targets this year while adding five touchdowns over 16 games played for Edmonton. He’s a really smart value and depth acquisition for anyone who gets him.

17 | DEDRICK MILLS | RUNNING BACK

Week-in and week-out when Mills was in the Stampeders’ lineup they were a more powerful and daunting overall attack. In 13 games played he fell just shy of the 1,000 yard mark and I’d love to see him back in Red and White to offset what should be a pass-happy Stampeders offence in 2025 with some second-and-long conversions on the ground.

16 | BRALON ADDISON | RECEIVER/RUNNING BACK

The ultimate CFL Swiss army knife, Bralon Addison has been doing it through injury and roster adversity for a couple years in a row and finally looks more like himself; a dominant multifaceted player who could upgrade any roster and open new pages on playbooks rarely used.

15 | HERGY MAYALA | RECEIVER

Hergy Mayala had an almost identical season in base statistics to teammate Tevin Jones mentioned earlier. Both have the ability to break a game with yards after catch, but the added National value of Montreal native Mayala gives him the upper hand in these rankings.

14 | KA’DEEM CAREY | RUNNING BACK

In 2024 Ka’Deem Carey showed he’s still got it after his free agency move from Calgary and wasn’t afraid to talk about it after the Grey Cup victory. Does the championship bring him back to Double Blue or do the Argos try to get ahead of the ‘aging running back’ discussion at the risk of looking wrong as many believe Calgary did?

13 | JAVON LEAKE | RUNNING BACK

We all saw what he did for the Argos in 2023 with explosive returns. I’d love to see Javon Leake more involved in the offence and with quarterback Tre Ford and potential offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic teaming up in Edmonton, I can’t imagine him anywhere else in 2025.

12 | DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER

Big plays, huge depth of target and stunning, game changing grabs. Any takers willing to steal Damonte Coxie away from Toronto?

11 | JALEN PHILPOT | RECEIVER

A 77.6 per cent catch rate, helped in part by his ability to factor in the running game, Jalen Philpot has yet to fully express his potential as brother Tyson has in Montreal. However, the right fit will undoubtedly pay off for Philpot’s career growth. The numbers will come, but the question is where?

10 | KIONDRÉ SMITH | RECEIVER

Breaking the 100-target mark for the first time in his career, Kiondré Smith’s three year growth pattern has been smooth sailing into the top 10 of free agency targets. With seven touchdowns added and an average depth of target over 12 yards downfield, the only question here is what those numbers would look like paired with a passer not named Bo Levi Mitchell.

9 | KAION JULIEN-GRANT | RECEIVER

I’ve been a fan of Kaion Julien-Grant’s game since his days at St. FX. A big, physical, strong-handed receiver who is slippery in the open field and tough to bring down with an arm tackle, Julien-Grant gets the nod over fellow Canadians Jalen Philpot and Kiondré Smith for me because I’ve always felt he has so much unexplored potential.

8 | JAELON ACKLIN | RECEIVER

Not long ago Jaelon Acklin would have been a lock for the top five in an article like this. After a few thin years, I thought his 2024 season was a really strong rebound (108 targets), even if it was low efficiency (63.9 per cent completion rate) as Ottawa’s quarterback play fluctuated due to injuries.

While bigger and better years than 2024 exist in Steven Dunbar Jr.’s career arc, the reality is amongst available free agent receivers he sits behind only Justin McInnis and Justin Hardy for receptions. After crossing the 1,000 yard mark and adding five touchdowns, Dunbar’s name is solidly inside everyone’s top 10.

6 | KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER

He was injured at times, allowing only 10 games played on the season, but Kenny Lawler is very clearly still that dude. Lawler’s big play ability is showcased by his 16.6 yard average depth of target; the most of anyone available this free agency cycle.

5 | DALTON SCHOEN | RECEIVER

Dalton Schoen had only three games played and 14 catches in 2024, but everyone knows what the 2023 standout Schoen is all about. No team values his services more than the Bombers, who would have been all over his comeback process this past season.

4 | WALTER FLETCHER | RUNNING BACK

Catches out of the backfield, timely big play rushes and a security blanket superior to most in the CFL, Walter Fletcher is my top running back this year. He might be the key to unlocking new Alouettes’ starter Davis Alexander’s full potential.

3 | EUGENE LEWIS | RECIEVER

Big play Geno went on an absolute heater of touchdowns to close out the season. If he picks up where he left off in 2024 — perhaps with former Alouettes partner Vernon Adams Jr. in 2025 — it could be his biggest season yet up north.

2 | JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECIEVER

The top receiver in the league and a plethora of flashy stats to go with the nod as top pass-catcher, Justin McInnis exploded in 2024. Now Buck Pierce and Ryan Rigmaiden need to do everything they can to get McInnis under contract and on the same page with Nathan Rourke so last season isn’t an anomaly.

1 | JUSTIN HARDY | RECIEVER

He’s just always open.

Justin Hardy is a target-heavy, shifty, stat collecting menace and takes my top spot over McInnis and Lewis for the simple fact I genuinely believe he could have 1,000 yards and over 100 catches for any and every team next season. The choice is his, and a decision to stay with Dru Brown in Ottawa would be a major vote of confidence for the REDBLACKS franchise quarterback, knowing that Hardy has eight other options.