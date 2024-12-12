Follow CFL

Argos sign American WR Mark Pope

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Mark Pope, the team announced on Thursday.

Pope (six-foot, 180 pounds) played at the University of Massachusetts last season, catching 33 passes for 420 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

The Miami, FL native attended Jackson State in 2022 playing in three games.

The 26-year-old began his collegiate career at the University of Miami (2018-2021) playing 34 games while hauling in 52 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns.

