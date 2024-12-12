Ranking the top pending free agent defenders

Ranking defenders who play a variety of different roles in a plethora of locations at multiple levels of their respective schemes is never easy, especially with, as of writing, 129 defenders from lineman, to linebacker, to defensive back still holding expiring contracts.

Some of these signings are about potential and trying to capture the next great one before they see their career take off. Others are about acquiring or often re-acquiring veteran talent who have already solidified themselves across the CFL.

According to my tracking, the best defender in 2024 was Tyrice Beverette, but with the Alouettes leading man already under contract, we look to the top 40 available names to see who could be a No. 1 single that tops the charts for all of 2025.

40 | ANTHONY LANIER II | DEFENSIVE LINE

An integral part of the Riders’ interior, Anthony Lanier II had bigger years in 2022 and 2023 but a resurgence is coming and he’s good value right now.

39| TUNDE ADELEKE | DEFENSIVE BACK

Tunde Adeleke will always be one of my favourites in articles like this due to his depth of knowledge, experience, big game reps, and positional versatility.

38 | A.J. ALLEN | LINEBACKER

A special teams monster who deserves an increased role defensively, will A.J. Allen get it in Regina or cash in elsewhere?

37 | TARVARUS MCFADDEN | DEFENSIVE BACK

Long, quick and a flair for the dramatic baiting quarterbacks into bad decisions. 2024 was a strange journey from Toronto to Ottawa and back for a Grey Cup ring, but Tarvarus McFadden will be sought after.

36 | MALIK CARNEY | DEFENSIVE LINE

His first year in Saskatchewan was down from 2023 in Hamilton when he appeared to be the next Lorenzo Mauldin IV produced by the Ticats, but I think the future remains bright for Malik Carney’s edge rushing future.

35 | TRE ROBERSON | DEFENSIVE BACK

Tre Roberson has length, experience, and an eventual new defensive coordinator in Calgary after the dismissal of Brent Monson at the end of October. Could it be the right time for Roberson to look for a new home or will he revive his elite status with Demerio Houston at boundary corner in Calgary?

34 | T.J. LEE | DEFENSIVE BACK

A mainstay in the BC defensive backfield for many years now, T.J. Lee is still getting after it and a move anywhere else would be amongst the most surprising jersey swaps of the 2025 winter after another successful season with a pair of interceptions and 60+ tackles.

33 | GARRY PETERS | DEFENSIVE BACK

Lee’s partner in BC Lions defensive backfield power, Garry Peters gets less action and statistically impacts the game less, but this is a 1A, 1B conversation and has been going on since the pair united in 2018.

32 | MICAH JOHNSON | DEFENSIVE LINE

Micah Johnson deserves to be higher on this list, if he didn’t get double teamed nearly every snap. One of the CFL’s true game wreckers, a six-sack season in his first with Corey Mace should mean a quick signature on the green and white dotted line.

31 | DASHAUN AMOS | DEFENSIVE BACK

Part of the Stampeders to Argos exodus over the Ryan Dinwiddie era, DaShaun Amos tied a career high with five interceptions last year and added just the second touchdown return of his career.

30 | JONATHAN MOXEY | DEFENSIVE BACK

In his first season outside of Calgary, the Ticats swing man made a pair of interceptions along with a sack and 22 tackles. Those fit right in with Jonathan Moxey’s career averages as he continues to battle at a variety of positions for anyone who is intrigued by his services.

29 | NELSON LOKOMBO | DEFENSIVE BACK

Nelson Lokombo, the second overall pick in 2021, is potentially up for grabs. While being ranked ahead of some other defensive backs mentioned earlier might seem a bridge too far, his upside and potential earns the spotlight just like his game-clinching interception against BC in the Western Semi-Final, the first of his career after an injury-plagued start.

28 | LOUCHEIZ PURIFOY | DEFENSIVE BACK

While he might only be 31 years old, Loucheiz Purifoy is reaching into ‘ageless one’ realms as it feels like he’s been on CFL rosters forever. According to my tracking, he had a more impactful season than many perceived.

27 | NICK TAYLOR | DEFENSIVE BACK

Nick Taylor is solid, steady, and always ready to jump a route on one bad whim by a quarterback. Taylor has become a plug-and-play defender and after an untraditional 2024, I believe he’ll be happily signed by someone before the end of February.

26 | DERRICK MONCRIEF | LINEBACKER

He’s only ever played for Edmonton and Saskatchewan in alternating stints, but will someone else come grab Derrick Moncrief after 50 tackles, three sacks and an interception while ripping around his six-foot-two, 220-pound frame at every level of the defence?

25 | MARCUS SAYLES | DEFENSIVE BACK

While Rolan Milligan Jr. got all the prairie defensive back love, Marcus Sayles had a special season with four interceptions and 57 tackles, both near career highs.

24 | ROYCE METCHIE | DEFENSIVE BACK

Royce Metchie, the Grey Cup Champion free safety, made the leap from Calgary to Toronto and has thrived. One of the most cerebral back end players, he should slot in as a Double Blue starter for another positive season in 2025.

23 | ADAM AUCLAIR | LINEBACKER

Adam Auclair making the jump from Ottawa to Saskatchewan last year was one of my biggest surprises. It led to a career-high in interceptions and Corey Mace HAS to want him back to see what else is possible.

22 | ALONZO ADDAE | DEFENSIVE BACK

The greatest credit to Alonzo Addae’s game is when he went down to injury it felt like the REDBLACKS defence spun out of control as pieces were moved all over the place to cover up the West Virginia product. A career-high in tackles for the Pickering native was positive sign.

21 | BO LOKOMBO | LINEBACKER

With brother Nelson listed earlier, the Lokombo’s aren’t done yet. Bo Lokombo has spent most of his career in BC and after a tough year for the unit, he should be highly motivated wherever he lands as a positive influence on any locker room culture while adding big play ability.

20 | DYLAN WYNN | DEFENSIVE LINE

The quintessential interior battering ram, Dylan Wynn always plays on the edge and Montreal’s coaching staff loves that. The question now is who else does and can they come get Wynn to fit their vision of 2025’s defensive line?

19 | KABION ENTO | DEFENSIVE BACK

Kabion Ento might have less stats than many listed, but his range and increasing understanding of the CFL game are too special to overlook in free agency.

18 | SHAWN OAKMAN | DEFENSIVE LINE

Shawn Oakman had six sacks in each of his first three CFL seasons, a number which was cut in half in Edmonton last year. A comeback season for the big man feels inevitable and you could place him on over half the CFL’s rosters without having to make much room.

17 | JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX | LINEBACKER

An injury frustrated season in Ottawa is offset by the upside Jovan Santos-Knox showed when in the lineup. I believe there is unfinished business in Ottawa, but we will see if anyone else can get his attention.

16 | ROBBIE SMITH | DEFENSIVE LINE

For all the Folarin Orimolade sack celebrations and Jake Ceresna pocket pushes there are just as many stellar Robbie Smith plays on film. He rarely gets the credit he deserves but Smith has put together an awesome resume and reputation, should he choose to entertain offers.

15 | EVAN HOLM | DEFENSIVE BACK

Evan Holm always gets attacked and he always steps up to the moment. One of the CFL’s best knockdown artists, Holm has flourished in Winnipeg and set a career-high 85 tackles this season.

14 | MICHAEL WAKEFIELD | DEFENSIVE LINE

One of the truly pleasant surprises of 2024 was Michael Wakefield setting a new high for quarterback takedowns. Easily amongst the nicest guys off the field, he just hit his stride in Ottawa and used correctly could up that total again next season.

13 | ADARIUS PICKETT | DEFENSIVE BACK

Much like Santos-Knox, the Ottawa linebackers spent far too much time injured last season to find continuity and Adarius Pickett was top playmaker amongst them when healthy. All indications are Pickett loved the REDBLACKS experience through 13 games played and should be back to start the party at TD Place in 2025.

12 | LORENZO MAULDIN IV | DEFENSIVE LINE

After leading the CFL in sacks in 2022 and choosing to come back to Ottawa, ‘Lozo’ is potentially back up for grabs and has to decide whether to stay the course or find new rush mates to align with in hopes of bringing back the magic of his 2022 season.

11 | JULIAN HOWSARE | DEFENSIVE LINE

The unsung hero of any defence, Julian Howsare’s second season in Calgary was fairly status quo but he clearly wants more than tackles and the odd sack. I could see Julian being a sneaky upgrade for a couple teams in need of pass rush, maybe even his old team in Hamilton?

10 | FRASER SOPIK | LINEBACKER

At the moment, I really did not appreciate how solid Fraser Sopik’s 2024 season was. From Calgary to Hamilton to Toronto, now he could potentially cash in on a season with 43 more tackles than his previous career-high while adding six on special teams.

9 | WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE LINE

Jackson Jeffcoat left, Adam Bighill was injured, Willie Jefferson was still terrorizing quarterbacks deep into November. He’s not leaving Winnipeg but MAN, if he ever entertained it…

8 | JAMEER THURMAN | LINEBACKER

If there was one stock you could invest in across the CFL and feel safest about it, Jameer Thurman’s tackle totals would have to be up there. His last two seasons in Saskatchewan and Hamilton have been his best of the post-COVID cancelled season. Could he add a third team in three years?

7 | MATHIEU BETTS | DEFENSIVE LINE

After an up and down return to the CFL in 2024, Mathieu Betts is ready to reclaim his title as top Canadian sack master. Is it in BC or can Danny Maciocia bring him home to Montreal?

6 | JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINE

From small school stud to big game Jake Ceresna has 30 sacks over the last three regular seasons between Edmonton and Toronto. Anybody else doubt that he’s just getting started?

5 | MICAH AWE | LINEBACKER

Hammer meets nail, Micah Awe gets after it every snap and would be a huge pickup for any defence looking to add some edge, despite a significant drop off in tackles from his ridiculous 134 wrap ups of 2023.

4 | DAMON WEBB | DEFENSIVE BACK

Damon Webb feels like the next year-over-year standout defensive back for me. A wild season in Ottawa, including five interceptions, two touchdowns and 68 tackles, means the league is now on notice. Webb has been living on one year contracts with Ottawa since 2022, is it time to lock him up for at least a couple more?

3 | NYLES MORGAN | LINEBACKER

From Chicago and Notre Dame, Nyles Morgan brings pedigree and year-over-year production. Entering his fifth season next spring, Morgan is coming off 107 and 111 tackle years in 2023 and 2024. If your team needs more consistency in the middle, Morgan is your man as he heads toward his prime in the next couple seasons.

2 | TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK

While brother Tre Ford has signed an extension in Edmonton, Tyrell Ford remains potentially up for grabs after a stunning seven interception season. He’s proven he can be a lead corner in the CFL, now which team wants to make that position a Canadian starting spot?

1 | WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER

After being injured and not playing in the 2022 Grey Cup, it was great to see Wynton McManis get to revel in the 2024 championship. Now he hits free agency with no interest in leaving Toronto, despite Matthew Cauz theorizing five places he could land in 2025, this one feels like a lock before Christmas.