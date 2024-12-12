REDBLACKS bring back DBs Tobias Harris, Clay Fields III

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday they have signed American defensive backs Tobias Harris and Clay Fields III.

Harris has spent the last two seasons north of the border, and both with the REDBLACKS. The 24-year-old broke into the league as a kick returner in 2023, scoring his first career kickoff return touchdown on a 93-yard score at Toronto on October 14 of that year.

In 2024, Harris appeared in eight games, starting in six on defence, recording a career-high 22 total tackles, and a forced fumble. The Old Dominion product also returned 16 punts for 191 yards, and nine kickoffs for 175 yards.

Fields spent time on the REDBLACKS practice roster during the 2024 season, after a preseason stint with the Indianapolis Colts. He transferred from Marist to Tennessee-Chattanooga for the final season of his college career in 2023, where he suited up in 12 games, recording 36 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, and nine pass breakups.

In the prior four seasons at Marist, Fields earned Third Team FCS All-American honours in 2021. Through 32 games with the Red Foxes, he racked up 75 solo tackles, 94 assisted tackles, five tackles for loss, half a sack, seven interceptions, 20 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Fields also contributed there as a kick returner, fielding 11 kickoffs for 176 yards, along with 20 punts for 191 yards and a touchdown.