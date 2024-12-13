3 things to know about Kurtis Rourke’s press conference

BLOOMINGTON, IN — Kurtis Rourke is about to embark on a career-altering journey.

The Canadian quarterback for the University of Indiana led the team to an 11-1 record and a College Football Playoffs appearance.

Rourke transferred to Indiana from Ohio University a year ago, earning the starting position with the Hoosiers and leading them to their first-ever 11-win season.

The pivot is now drawing interest from professional football teams in both Canada and the U.S., but still has a lot to play for as Indiana prepares to face Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 20 in the quarterfinals.

The quarterback talked to media before the post-season begins and CFL.ca brings you three takeaways from his press conference.

BROTHERLY SUPPORT

Kurtis is the younger brother of BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, who has plenty of experience on both sides of the border and has helped in his preparation as the younger Rourke joined the Hoosiers.

Being able to witness Nathan’s experience up close has done wonders for Kurtis as he went through the different stages of football from high school to Ohio and now to Big Ten Conference Football.

“He basically said: ‘you have to prove you can play against better competition, in a bigger league in front of a more national stage. Believe that you can and see what happens.’

“It’s been great going through this season knowing I can play in this league, play with these guys and it’s just been great to have Nathan alongside just encouraging me. We talk about ball, talk about life, just having someone who’s done it, been through college experience, NFL experience and now CFL. Having those experiences to learn from and bounce questions off.

“It has been quite beneficial to haver him in my corner.”

RESILIENCE

The dream season that the younger Rourke is having wasn’t without its challenges. The quarterback broke a bone in his thumb on Oct. 19 against Nebraska that could have shortened his season and sent him to the professional ranks without a conclusion to his final college year.

That was not the case though as 12 days later Rourke would go on to lead Indiana to a 47-10 win over Michigan State, missing only one game (against Washington) and helping Indiana win three of its last four games on their way to the playoffs.

“I didn’t want to miss too many games. It was hard missing that Washington game just based on the year we had but I knew the team would have my back. As soon as I could come back I would. Just blessed being able to play Michigan State 12 days later.”

Should Indiana – and Canadian fans everywhere – be concerned about the thumb?

“It feels 100% now,” said Rourke.

READY FOR THE BIG STAGE

Rourke’s journey in college has propelled him to bigger and bigger stages as the team continued to win throughout 2024. Overall the signal-caller completed 202 of 287 passes (70.4 per cent) for 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions over 11 games and 10 wins. The pivot’s only loss as the starter came against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in front of over 100,000 people.

The stage prepared the young pivot as he gets ready to head into another hostile environment at Notre Dame Stadium for the quarterfinals against the Fighting Irish.

“Ohio State was really good learning opportunity for us as a team, being able to play in that environment. Knowing how loud it will be, how we’ll have to maintain our focus in what our job is in that play. I do expect to be a pretty great environment, it’s going to be a sold out crowd.

“It’ll be an awesome opportunity for us, just learning from OSU and knowing that we have to focus on us and block out the noise.”