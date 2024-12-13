A deep dive into the pending free agent quarterbacks

There is no position more crucial to the game of Canadian Football than quarterback.

Duh, Ferguson, do you think we’re new?

No, but it can’t be understated that without a quality quarterback at the helm of the huddle, a team has little to no chance of winning consistently without a wild amount of assistance from every other conceivable portion of the roster and coaching staff.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ranking the top 20 pending free agent receivers/running backs

» Ranking the top pending free agent defenders

» Nye: Best pending free agents missing from the top 30 list

» Ferguson: 1 priority pending free agent for every team

» Costabile: 5 pending free agents that need to stay put

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Some teams are better at covering up flaws in their pivot’s game than others, and in a salary cap sport there are always pros and cons to using a ‘second tier’ quarterback. However, the goal in free agency is to acquire or maintain a passer who strikes fear into opponents every single snap.

With names like Zach Collaros, Nathan Rourke, Vernon Adams Jr. and Bo Levi Mitchell unavailable this off-season cycle, you might think it’s slim pickings. However, the depth of talent available in the CFL’s annual game of QB musical chairs is actually quite impressive this year with more names involved for less seats than usual which makes the decisions to come that much more vital if and when a starting quarterback falls to the injured list for a game or two, or worse.

As always, I’ve split the pending free agent quarterbacks into three classes, never disrespecting any of their hard work and daily grind to be the best, simply a reality of the limited openings available.

DEPTH OPTIONS

Dakota Prukop, Logan Bonner, Tommy Stevens, Bryan Scott, Dominique Davis, Caleb Evans

Logan Bonner was given his chance in Calgary after the benching of Jake Maier and it went sideways quickly against Edmonton. Tommy Stevens has real upside in the ground game and is close to being a wildcard solution for someone, I’m just not sure if it’s Calgary after acquiring Vernon Adams Jr. and signing P.J. Walker.

Tommy Stevens punches it in and we have another lead change in Toronto ‼️#CFLGameDay: LIVE on TSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/15CFQsFdNp — CFL (@CFL) August 10, 2024

Caleb Evans is recovering from a major injury and will need time to get back up to speed in his winding CFL journey while Dominique Davis filled Evans’ short yardage role for the Alouettes admirably but remains in this third tier due to inconsistencies in his time running the first team offence in a variety of places.

Dakota Prukop has great athletic ability and has shown flashes of CFL starter caliber decision making, but his best is yet to come as Bryan Scott also waits in the wings for his opportunity to make a difference in Toronto while it’s unclear if his film will garner interest anywhere outside the GTA.

WILDCARDS

Shea Patterson, Chris Streveler, Cameron Dukes, Dustin Crum

Shea Patterson looked like a world beater to start his Saskatchewan season after winning the backup job and a head-to-head matchup with Zach Collaros. Then the CFL caught up and Saskatchewan dearly needed Trevor Harris back as soon as possible. Patterson could grow into a really intriguing leader under the right circumstances which Marc Mueller might just create in Regina.

Chris Streveler has his seventh rushing major of the season to extend Winnipeg’s lead. #CFLGameDay

📺 on @TSN_Sports & @CBSSportsNet

📱 on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/6k4eXXBUPF — CFL (@CFL) August 19, 2024

Chris Streveler is a CFL starting quarterback depending on two things. The first is his continued progression as a pass first, run second quarterback. The second is his recovery from a major injury suffered this season. The fact Chris was throwing in Grey Cup warmups is stunning to me and based on his social media rehab access, he’ll be back and better than ever.

Cameron Dukes and Dustin Crum are two birds of a slightly different feather. Each has running upside, but they need improved passing game refinement and both have shown the ability to lead on short notice. Being a starter isn’t about a game here and a game there, it has to be an every day role that I don’t think either are set to embrace just yet.

STARTERS



Jake Maier, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Matthew Shiltz, Nick Arbuckle, Jeremiah Masoli, Cody Fajardo**

Jake Maier is a starting quarterback in the CFL, the fact he will be relegated to backup somewhere outside of Calgary is a shame, but the reality of a nine team league with a handful of established starters limiting chances to break straight in. I have no doubt he will be back in the captain’s chair before long though just like McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The MacBeth-Tre tandem was significantly less successful than imagined originally but McLeod can throw it anywhere on the field and remains highly motivated to be great at his craft which tells me somehow, someway he will be back.

NICK ARBUCKLE HAS ANOTHER! The @TorontoArgos increase their lead, Dejon Brissett on the receiving end of Arbuckle’s second major!#GreyCup LIVE on TSN, CTV, RDS & CBSSN

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/WhFzp3fbK8 — CFL (@CFL) November 18, 2024

Matthew Shiltz and Nick Arbuckle have both taken the next step from fringe wildcard to legitimate starter in my mind. After years of ups and downs, backup roles and injury fill-ins, I could see either of them landing somewhere on a two year contract and next year leading a team to the playoffs.

Jeremiah Masoli remains a starter for me through injury, age and, at times, inconsistent play. ‘Soli gets the CFL and has for a long time. He’s worked hard to shape his body and mind as he’s aged and when on his game, he’s as good as any quarterback in the game.

Cody Fajardo ISN’T a pending free agent, he’s the property of the Montreal Alouettes currently but with Davis Alexander locked in, Cody appears likely headed out of Quebec, which is the strangest 13-month twist of events in recent CFL memory for me. A Grey Cup hero turned backup after starting the season hotter than ever? All of it is so strange, but Fajardo will climb his way back to the top again before long and prove to everyone his Montreal magic wasn’t just a passing memory.