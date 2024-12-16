Argos sign American DB Donald Rutledge Jr.

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday the team has signed American DB Donald Rutledge Jr.

Rutledge Jr. (six-foot-one, 215 pounds) played 10 games with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2024 recording 55 tackles and one interception. The Georgia Southern alum also played seven games with the Gambles in 2023, tallying 40 tackles.

The South Carolina native played 16 games with Winnipeg in 2022 recording 58 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Before joining the CFL in 2022 Rutledge Jr. spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and 2021.