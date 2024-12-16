MMQB: West Division features plenty of talent at pivot

With the fates of Vernon Adams Jr. and Tre Ford already determined, we’re in a very odd spot in the early stages of the off-season.

That’s because essentially every quarterback question from coast to coast has already been answered for 2025. For the first time in a while, all nine teams are seemingly set at the game’s most important position, at least at the top of the depth chart.

With our final two Monday Morning Quarterback pieces of 2024 we’re taking a closer look at each of these situations, starting with the West Division.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS – THE CROWN JEWEL

The Stamps made the first real splash of the off-season when they acquired superstar Vernon Adams Jr. from the BC Lions late last month. The move gives Calgary something they haven’t had since Bo Levi Mitchell’s peak: one of the league’s top quarterbacks leading the way.

Prior to being injured in his eighth start of 2024, Adams was averaging more than 340 passing yards per game and was on pace for more than 6,000. This comes after he threw for 4,769 yards and 31 touchdowns the prior season. Even with a slightly restructured contract, there’s no question Adams is starting for the Stampeders when things kick off again in June.

Behind Adams is the intriguing PJ Walker who officially signed with Calgary in November. A nine-time NFL starter, 29-year-old Walker is just over a year removed from his last appearance with the Cleveland Browns. Last season’s most frequent starter Jake Maier is unlikely to re-sign in free agency, while Logan Bonner, Matthew Shiltz, and Tommy Stevens are also unsigned.

EDMONTON ELKS – TRE DAYS

As we outlined last week, the Elks did the best thing for the franchise in signing Tre Ford to a three-year extension. It’s a deal that reportedly pays him on par with other starters around the league, which gives you an indication of how Edmonton is looking to use Ford for the coming season. One of the league’s most electric and explosive players, Ford deserves a true opportunity to guide the Elks out of training camp and without looking over his shoulder.

Ford’s contract will likely send McLeod Bethel-Thompson to free agency after starting 13 games in his first year with Edmonton. With short yardage specialist Dakota Prukop also unsigned, that leaves 27-year-old Jarret Doege as the only other quarterback currently under contract. Doege showed some promise in 2023 and made his first and only CFL start that year. Used more sparingly in 2024, Doege could still be an intriguing backup option behind Ford.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS – HOME COOKING

With the five-time defending West Division champion Bombers hosting the 112th Grey Cup in November, there’s not much doubt about Zach Collaros for 2025. And, after three straight Grey Cup losses, you can bet the two-time Most Outstanding Player would like to take another run at a third title.

Despite a frustrating first half, Collaros racked up a career high 4,336 passing yards, 342 completions, and 488 attempts in 2024. With future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Stanley Bryant already back for 2025, it feels like the process of putting the band back together once again is underway.

Winnipeg’s biggest quarterback question likely surrounds Chris Streveler. A folk hero among Bombers fans, Streveler returned to the CFL last season but unfortunately sustained a knee injury in September. A Streveler return would solidify the position for the Bombers with Terry Wilson already under contract for next year.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS – ONE MORE YEAR

Trevor Harris signed a two-year deal with the Riders in February 2023 with high hopes. And while injury meant year one barely got off the ground, Harris helped lay some promising foundation in 2024. That’s why another year for Harris in green made sense for both sides.

In 11 starts last season, Harris averaged almost 300 yards per game and finished with one of the league’s best quarterback ratings at 108.4. While he’ll turn 39 before the start of next year’s campaign, Harris has proven he can still get the job done at a high level and will have a talented group of receivers to work with in 2025.

However, knowing Harris has missed significant time each of the last few seasons, identifying the right backup is an important off-season priority for Saskatchewan. Shea Patterson, who started games while Harris was on the shelf last year, is a pending free agent. Jack Coan, who saw limited action as a rookie, and Michael Hiers are both under contract.

BC LIONS – ROURKE FOR REAL

I know there was plenty made of BC’s decision to bring Rourke back in August and reportedly make him the CFL’s highest paid player. There was even more discourse as the Lions decided to keep Rourke as the starter amidst his struggles and while Adams returned to full health. But Rourke’s story on the west coast feels far from over.

Yes, his 2024 numbers upon returning from the NFL were underwhelming. In eight appearances, Rourke completed just over 65 per cent of his passes for 1,781 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions. But with a full training camp next season, and with no on-the-fly adjustment from one league to another, I think there’s a strong chance Rourke returns to the form we saw in 2022 when he was named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian.

Currently behind Rourke is Chase Brice, who saw his first live CFL snaps last season and threw his first professional touchdown. And, earlier this month, the Lions signed Garrett Shrader who was a standout at Syracuse University. Shrader finished his career with the Orange top six in the program’s history in passing yards, touchdowns, and attempts.