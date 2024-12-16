REDBLACKS extend Zack Pelehos, Marco Dubois

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that National offensive lineman Zack Pelehos has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2026 Canadian Football League season. The team also announced they extended National fullback Marco Dubois.

Pelehos and Dubois were scheduled to become free agents in February.

“Zack has made tremendous strides in his development, and demonstrated this through his performance this season,” said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. “We are excited to welcome him back for another two years, and continue to watch him grow.”

“We are thrilled to have Marco with us through 2026,” said Dyce. “The leadership and work ethic that he brings to our facility on a daily basis are key assets for our football club.”

A product of the University of Ottawa, the 25-year-old Pelehos was selected second overall by the REDBLACKS in the 2022 CFL Draft. After dressing in 10 games during his rookie season, he started 10 of a possible 14 in 2023, before emerging as a full-time starter in 2024. The Gananoque, Ontario native appeared in 14 games in 2024, starting in all but one. Pelehos was the third-highest-graded offensive lineman per PFF in Week 13 with an overall grade of 74.0, and Week 17 saw him post a dominant run grade of 90.4.

Pelehos is now the second National REDBLACKS offensive lineman to sign on for another two seasons, after 2024 East Division All-CFL guard Drew Desjarlais was extended for two years on September 19.

Drafted out of Laval by the REDBLACKS with their second round, 13th overall pick in 2018, Dubois has appeared in 101 CFL games, all with Ottawa. The 30-year-old native of Lasalle, Quebec appeared in 17 games in 2024, making seven special teams tackles, the second-highest mark of his CFL career. He also chipped in on offence, catching both of his targets for 27 yards apiece.