Special Return: Elks sign Javon Leake to two-year extension

EDMONTON — The fastest man in football is back with the Green and Gold.

Kick returner and running back Javon Leake has signed a two-year contract extension, the club announced Monday. Leake was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was the 15th ranked player on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

The 26-year-old joined the Elks last season as a free agent after a 2023 campaign that saw him named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Leake found himself in an expanded role in the Elks offence, setting career highs in carries (102), rushing yards (661), rushing touchdowns (6), receptions (34), receiving yards (301), and receiving touchdowns (1).

The Maryland product was electric this season during his Week 9 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording 247 all-purpose yards with 169 of those coming on his 12 rushing attempts. In the game, Leake recorded a top speed of 35.8 KM/H (22.5 MPH) on his 51-yard fourth quarter touchdown — faster than any speed recorded by a ball carrier in the National Football League since 2020.

Leake finished the 2024 season in style with another sensational performance against his former team the Toronto Argonauts. Leake recorded 128 yards rushing on eight carries — including an 88-yard scamper — and added 80 yards on two receptions with a 67-yard touchdown.

As a member of the Argonauts in 2023, Leake recorded 2,009 return yards and ran four punts for touchdowns en route to being named the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.