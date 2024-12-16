Top 10 Rene Paredes’ moments with Stampeders

Veteran kicker Rene Paredes, already one of the longest-serving players in Stampeders history, inked a two-year deal this week, extending his career through 2026 when he will inevitably serve 15 seasons in Red and White.

In honour of this signing, I’ve decided to make a list of my Top-10 Rene Paredes moments.

It sounded easy at first, but picking out just 10 moments for someone who’s played in 248 games (including playoffs), has led the league in points on three separate occasions, and has 11 career game-winning field goals on the final play of the game, became a more daunting task than I originally thought.

But I’ve given it my best shot. Hopefully my attempt at this list is near as good as Paredes lining up from 50-plus with the game on the line.

In chronological order, here are my Top-10 moments.

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

Following an injury to kicker Rob Maver in Week 2 of the 2011 season, undrafted rookie Rene Paredes was called into action.

On July 8 against the BC Lions, the kid from Concordia nailed his first field goal attempt, good for 50 yards. From that moment on, Paredes was the guy and has never missed a game since.

PERFECT PAREDES

In his freshman season, Paredes converted on every extra-point attempt (48/48) and continued that streak into his sophomore year with another 100% conversion rate (49/49).

He was nearly perfect for three straight seasons, missing just one attempt out of 50 in 2013.

PAREDES PASSES PAUL

On July 26, 2013, against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he set a new CFL record for most consecutive field goals made, passing Paul McCallum’s previous record of 30.

I remember 13-year-old me sitting on my couch with my hands clasped together as Paredes lined up for the record-breaking kick and jumping up with glee as he nailed the chip shot from 19 yards out.

“It’s good! He did it!” I exclaimed to the empty basement save for myself.

Paredes extended his streak to 39 consecutive field goals made until it was snapped on Aug. 23 in Toronto.

CLUTCH CLASSIC

There’s been plenty of clutch kicks on the last play of the game over the course of his career, but on Sep. 3, 2018, he made it classic.

His 43-yard field goal with zeroes on the clock lifted the Stamps to a 23-20 win over Edmonton on Labour Day. The win extended Calgary’s LDC win streak to seven in a row.

MORE MILESTONES FOR EL MATADOR

After a pause in 2020, the CFL returned to action for the 2021 season and Paredes picked up right where he left off.

In a Week 1 matchup against the Argos, he became the 10th player in CFL history to kick 400 field goals.

In Week 6, he set a new career single-game high by kicking six field goals in a win at Edmonton and matched that figure again in Week 11 at BC.

RELIABLE RENE

This is probably my favourite moment, so I’ll set the scene for you.

It’s July 15, 2023, on the road in Regina.

Mason Fine has entered the game in relief of the injured Trevor Harris and throws up a prayer, Tevin Jones comes down with it to give the Riders a 31-30 lead with 42 seconds left on the clock.

Jake Maier engineers a drive to get the Stamps in field goal range.

Paredes, already 3/3 on the night, lines up on the left hashmarks for the 50-yard attempt.

The clock is at zero.

Mosaic Stadium is roaring.

I’m crouched on the sideline, half covering my face, ready to capture the team’s reaction if it’s good.

Of course, it’s good.

Paredes nails it right down the middle to send us home with the win.

EVERYONE HUG THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/FtkKnq529h — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) July 16, 2023

WALK-OFF WINNIPEG

Speaking of walk-offs, Paredes showed off for the home crowd in Week 4 of the 2024 campaign, sending the Blue Bombers home in overtime to secure the 22-19 victory.

I’ll never tire of running out onto the field and recording the jubilant reactions as we all clamber to pat Rene on the back.

FOR JOHNNY

If you know Rene, you know he’s a class act on the field and off.

The morning of the Labour Day Classic, and only a couple days after the tragic loss of beloved Calgary Flame Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, Paredes arrived at McMahon Stadium wearing his own Johnny Hockey jersey in honour of No. 13.

LOOK AT CURRY RENE, MAN

Steph Curry isn’t the only athlete wearing No. 30 and nailing threes from long distance.

It was just this past season that 39-year-old Paredes hit the longest field goal of his career, a 57-yard attempt that sailed through the uprights with room to spare.

225

On Sep. 20, Paredes suited up for his 225th regular season game, the second-most in franchise history, only behind former kicker Mark McLoughlin who played 276 games for the Red and White.

Raise your hand, if like me, you can’t wait to see what magic Paredes has in store for the next two seasons.