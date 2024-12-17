Alouettes’ LB Frédéric Chagnon announces retirement

MONTREAL — After seven seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL), Quebec-born linebacker Frédéric Chagnon announced on Tuesday that he is retiring. Chagnon was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Chagnon (six-foot-four, 230 pounds) played nine games with the Alouettes in 2024, recording five special teams tackles. The 32-year-old spent three years with the team and won the Grey Cup with them in 2023.

“I thank Frédéric for his valuable contributions during his three years with us,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. “Regardless of his role on defense or on special teams, he was always showed up for the team. Frédéric is a true leader, and his attitude was exemplary.”

The linebacker played 108 games in the CFL, starting his career with the BC Lions in 2017, where he played for three seasons. The Montreal native then spent one season in Ottawa before joining the Alouettes in 2022. The Montrealer recorded 27 defensive tackles, 51 special teams tackles, and one sack.

Chagnon was drafted in the third round (24th overall) by B.C. in 2017. He helped the Carabins win the Vanier Cup in 2014, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium under Head Coach Danny Maciocia.