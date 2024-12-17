Als send Cody Fajardo to Elks for McLeod Bethel-Thompson

EDMONTON — Two Grey Cup champion pivots will be swapping uniform colours in 2025.

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that they have agreed on a trade that sends McLeod Bethel-Thompson to Montreal and Cody Fajardo to Edmonton.

The veterans won the 109th and 110th Grey Cup respectively, with Bethel-Thompson leading the Toronto Argonauts over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while Fajardo was named 110th Grey Cup MVP after taking down the Bombers with the Alouettes.

Bethel-Thompson signed with the Elks in 2024, sharing starting duties with recently extended National pivot Tre Ford and throwing for 3,748 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. Overall the veteran has completed 1,443 passes for 17,009 yards and 94 touchdowns over 70 games in the CFL, being named to the East Division All-CFL team twice (2021-2022). Bethel-Thompson is scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“McLeod is a veteran in the CFL, and he could be a great backup for our team,” said Danny Maciocia, Alouettes general manager. “I thank Cody for his two years in Montreal; he has been a true leader both in the locker room and on the field. I wish him the best of luck in Edmonton.”

Fajardo meanwhile appeared in 14 regular season games with the Alouettes in 2024, throwing for 3,105 yards and 16 touchdowns. The veteran dealt with injury throughout the season, with the Alouettes turning to pivot Davis Alexander. The backup impressed in relief duty and recently signed a contract extension with Montreal, leaving Fajardo to look for other options around the league.

Montreal signed Fajardo in 2023, reuniting him with head coach Jason Maas on their way to the 110th Grey Cup title. The veteran has appeared in 116 career games, throwing for 17,998 yards and 83 touchdowns with the Argos, Lions, Roughriders and Alouettes.

“We believe in the importance of depth at the quarterback position and having two dependable options behind centre in the Canadian Football League,” Elks VP of Football Operations & General Manager Ed Hervey said. “Cody is an accomplished CFL quarterback who will bring valuable experience to our locker room and organization.”

“We believe Cody can help this team and push Tre Ford to be the most successful quarterback he can be.”