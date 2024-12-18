REDBLACKS extend DL Bryce Carter through 2026

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday they have locked up a former Canadian Football League East Division All-CFL through 2026, reaching a two-year deal with American pass rusher Bryce Carter. The defensive lineman was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“Bryce is one of our league’s premier defensive linemen, evidenced by his production over the last three seasons,” said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. “His ability to get to the quarterback, combined with his physicality in the run game are critical elements of our defence.”

Though limited to 11 games by injury in 2024, Carter still managed to put up 21 tackles, and four sacks. The 26-year-old native of Steelton, Pennsylvania enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, exploding for a career-high 31 tackles, 12 sacks (second in the CFL), and two forced fumbles.

After spending the early part of his collegiate career at Towson, Carter transferred to James Madison in 2021, where he recorded 54 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles in 14 games. He signed with the REDBLACKS on May 22, 2022, and he picked up his first career sack in just his second professional game, at Toronto on July 31. He would go on to tally 10 tackles, and two sacks in six games during his rookie season.