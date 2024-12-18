Riders sign National DB Jayden Dalke to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Jayden Dalke to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. Dalke was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Dalke (six-foot-one, 200 pounds) rejoins the Roughriders after a strong 2024 season in which he recorded 14 total tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble over 16 games.

A native of Leduc, AB, Dalke was drafted in the 5th round (54th overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft by the Roughriders and made an immediate impact, playing in all 18 games of his rookie season.

He had a standout year for the Roughriders in 2023, contributing 44 total tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles over 14 games. He was named the CFL’s Top Performer of the Week by Pro Football Focus in Week 7 after forcing a critical fumble on a punt return.

Dalke enjoyed a successful collegiate career with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, where he played three seasons. Over 16 games, he recorded 94 tackles (two for a loss), three interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In his senior season, Dalke earned recognition as a Canada West First-Team All-Star and a U Sports Second-Team All-Canadian. In 2019, he was unanimously selected as a Canada West First-Team All-Star.

Before his university career, Dalke played for the PFC’s Edmonton Wildcats from 2015 to 2018, where he recorded an impressive 165 defensive tackles over 32 CJFL games.