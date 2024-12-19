Roughriders announce their 2025 coaching staff

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday their coaching and football operations staff for the 2025 Canadian Football League season.

New additions for the 2025 campaign are Travis Brown (linebackers) and Josh Donnelly (offensive assistant). The remaining members of the 2024 coaching and football operations staff will continue in their roles for the 2025 season.

Brown joins the Roughriders for his eighth season coaching CFL linebackers. He spent the previous six seasons with the BC Lions (2019-24), where under his leadership linebackers Bo Lokombo and Jordan Williams won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award (2021) and Most Outstanding Rookie Award (2021) respectively. Before joining the Lions, Brown spent two years as the linebackers coach of the Edmonton Elks (2018-19) coaching J.C. Sherritt, who earned 100 tackles in his final season as a player in 2018, and current Roughriders player personnel coordinator Larry Dean, who was the Elks’ unanimous nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019. After playing two seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Brown transitioned to coaching the linebackers at his alma mater, Fresno State, for two seasons (2017-18).

Josh Donnelly joins the Roughriders after spending the last two seasons as a coach for the University of Regina Rams. Donnelly began coaching at the U of R in 2023 as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks Coach. Under Donnelly, quarterback Owen Sieben was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year. In 2024, Donnelly was promoted to offensive coordinator and helped lead the Rams to a Hardy Cup and an at-home national semi-final appearance (Mitchell Bowl).

Football Operations

Vice President, Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O’Day

Assistant General Manager Paul Jones

Assistant General Manager Kyle Carson

Director, Football Operations Jordan Greenly

Coordinator, Player Personnel Larry Dean

Coaching Staff

Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Corey Mace

Offensive Coordinator Marc Mueller

Special Teams Coordinator Kent Maugeri

Offensive Line Edwin Harrison

Receivers Marquay McDaniel

Running Backs Anthony Vitale

Offensive Assistant Josh Donnelly

Defensive Backs and Pass Game Coordinator Joshua Bell

Defensive Line Phillip Daniels

Linebackers Travis Brown

Defensive Assistant Jordan Linnen

Assistant Special Teams Jeff Higgins

Equipment Staff

Manager, Equipment Gordon Gilroy

Assistant Manager, Equipment Ty Robinson

Video Staff

Manager, Video and Analytics Nick Bowley

Video and Analytics Nathan Schellenberg

Video and Analytics Michael Woytowich

Health & Wellness

Head Athletic Therapist Greg Mayer

Assistant Head Athletic Therapist Brooke Kosolofski

Head, Strength and Conditioning Dan Farthing

Team Chaplain Jared LaCoste