Stamps sign long snapper Aaron Crawford to two-year extension

CALGARY — Veteran long snapper Aaron Crawford has signed a two-year contract to remain with the Calgary Stampeders, the team announced on Thursday. The Medicine Hat product had been slated to become a free agent in February.

Crawford is an 11-year Canadian Football League veteran and has spent the past four seasons as a member of the Red and White. He played all 18 games during the 2024 campaign and recorded four special-teams tackles.

Crawford played his 150th career regular-season game in Week 6 at Winnipeg.

“Aaron remains one of the best long snappers in the league,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “Part of René Paredes’ success can be traced to Aaron’s solid and consistent work and it’s good to have Aaron back.”

Crawford spent seven seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before signing with the Stamps in 2021. In 163 career regular-season contests, he has 39 special-teams tackles, two defensive stops and a forced fumble. Crawford was voted the league’s all-star long snapper by the CFL Players’ Association in 2022.

“We’ve started building something special here,” said Crawford. “I’m looking forward to continuing to be a part of Stampeder football.”

Prior to turning pro, Crawford played 13 games at linebacker in two seasons at Saint Mary’s. He recorded 55.5 career tackles for the Huskies including eight tackles for loss and added 3.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles and was part of Saint Mary’s Atlantic University Sport conference championship team in 2009.