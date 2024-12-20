Argos add National LB Stephen Smith

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Friday the team has signed National linebacker Stephen Smith.

Smith (six-foot, 220 pounds) was added to Saskatchewan’s practice roster as a territorial junior in May.

The Abernethy, SK native played CJFL with the Regina Thunder, playing 33 games while recording 232 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick.

Smith was named CJFL Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Canadian in 2023 and 2024.