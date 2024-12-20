Recapping every West team’s 2024 season

The West Division featured an open race almost from start to finish in 2024, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions all held first place at one point throughout the season.

There was no shortage of exciting games, intriguing storylines and great football being played in Western Canada. CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz was tasked with recapping all of the action that happened in every West team’s 2024 season, including major accomplishments, memorable moments, and more.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

2024 RECORD AND MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

11-7, lost 111th Grey Cup to Toronto

MAJOR 2024 STORYLINE: Their turnaround from such a shocking slow start

Remember all the previews going into their home opener against the Montreal Alouettes? This was going to be a revenge game after they were upset in the 110th Grey Cup. Never happened. Montreal dominated at Princess Auto Stadium. The Bombers started 0-4 and were just 2-6 after a 16-14 loss to Toronto. Zach Collaros didn’t throw a touchdown until Week 6, the pass rush was non-existent and there were injuries everywhere.

Instead of calling it quits Coach Mike O’Shea, his veteran base and a variety of newcomers and rookies (Ontaria Wilson!) turned the ship around and went 9-1 to capture the West Division once again.

2024 MEMORABLE MOMENTS

1. 55-27 victory over Edmonton in Week 15



I know this looks like I’m being overly cruel to Edmonton, but you may have missed one of the best plays of the season. No one would have faulted you for turning the channel after Winnipeg had gone up 17-0 over the Elks. However, you did miss Brady Oliveira taking a simple check down pass right as Zach Collaros who was about to be sacked and turn it into magic. What started out as just another second down conversion transformed into the 2024 MOP breaking four tackles, spun around another defender and using his sheer force of will finding the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown.

2. 38-22 victory over Saskatchewan in the Western Final

I have already spoken about the day the offensive line had, but what about Kenny Lawler and his four catch, 177 yard, three touchdown performance? Lawler had touchdowns of 31, 24 and 57 yards yet his best moment may have been his 65-yarder where he torched Amari Henderson and stiff arms DaMarcus Fields for even more yards.

MEMORABLE 2024 PLAYERS/PLAYS

Brady Oliveira

I’m not overthinking this one. As seen above Oliveira gave us so many memories this past year. During Winnipeg’s 9-1 run Oliveira went over 100 total yards in eight of those 10 games. The tailback is now in an exclusive club of Canadians to have won Most Outstanding Player joining Russ Jackson, Tony Gabriel and Jon Cornish. Tyrell Ford

Let’s go back to the team’s Week 14 win over Saskatchewan. Statistically Winnipeg was lagging as Saskatchewan had more yards, first downs and sacks yet still came out on the losing end. Ford and his two interceptions off Trevor Harris were a big reason for the victory. Ford made the All-CFL squad behind his seven interceptions, a dozen pass knockdowns and 55 tackles. Willie Jefferson

You could argue for many other members to make this list, but I wanted to highlight just how memorable Willie was in the Grey Cup. If Winnipeg had won, there is no doubt Jefferson would have been named MVP. Jefferson was a terror from his defensive end position with two sacks, one crazy interception, he forced a fumble collected three more tackles for losses and generally scared every fan of the Toronto Argonauts

BEST GAME OF 2024: 25-0 victory over the BC Lions in Week 9

Later in this piece I will highlight just how dominant the Lions offence was to start the year. Well, most of those players responsible for all those early season fireworks for the Lions were on the field that day in Winnipeg. I don’t remember the last time a team scored zero points while barely cracking a 100 yards of offence.

This game wasn’t even about one team capitalizing on a tired opponent. Quite the opposite in fact. It was the Bombers coming off of a short week taking on a rested Lions team fresh off their bye week. A 100 years from now CFL historians will look at the names on the Lions roster and the final numbers and be as confused as I still am.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

2024 RECORD AND MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

9-8-1, lost Western Final to Winnipeg

MAJOR 2024 STORYLINE: The complete turnaround we saw with new coach Corey Mace and his entire staff

The previous two seasons were lost years for Saskatchewan. The team went a combined 12-24 and were outscored by 234 points in 2022 and 2023! On the defensive side of the ball Saskatchewan looked rejuvenated giving up a whopping 117 fewer points than they did in 2023.

Interestingly we focus so much on Mace’s defensive background and the work done there, but we should acknowledge the offensive improvements as well. Yes, the Roughriders are not an offensive juggernaut, but their 478 total points scored is a marked improvement over those last two years where the team was not even close to scoring 400 points in either campaign.

2024 MEMORABLE MOMENTS

1. 28-19 victory over BC in the Western Semi-Final

Two moments stick out from the Riders win, both involving AJ Ouellette. The first sees Ouellette stiff arm CB Ronald Kent after a short reception while the other was his 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put Saskatchewan up 20-13, they would never trail after this point. On his way to the end zone the bearded man-monster had the strength to not only break a tackle from Christian Covington but then still have the stamina to run away from all other defenders.

2. 35-33 loss to Winnipeg in Week 13

This is the first time a memorable moment comes in defeat. I have written about it before, but I loved watching Micah Johnson have to assume double duty and fill in on the offensive line after Peter Godber and Zack Fry went down with injuries. Micah helped spring Frankie Hickson on one run and Harris was kept fairly clean with the defensive tackle on the other side of the action.

MEMORABLE 2024 PLAYERS/PLAYS

Rolan Milligan Jr.

Rolan is the definition of what a bounce back season looks like. His 2023 was cut short after a devastating toe injury in early July. Ten months later after surgery and rehabilitation Milligan Jr. not only returned to the field but thrived leading the league with eight interceptions. Jameer Thurman

The lynch pin of the league’s best rush defence Thurman finally made his first All-Star team. Thurman filled up the stat line with 76 defensive tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble and recovered three fumbles as well. Samuel Emilus

The Roughriders Most Outstanding Canadian nominee, Emilus was steady throughout the season no matter who was throwing him the ball. Samuel finished seventh in receiving yards and led the team in the Western Semi-Final win with nine receptions for 106 yards.

BEST GAME OF 2024: 29-21 victory over Edmonton in Week 1

I could have gone with the playoff win over the Lions but how about a come from behind win to start the new season? Saskatchewan was trailing the Elks 21-8 in the fourth quarter. This was the biggest comeback win for the Riders since 2008, and it simultaneously announced to the world that Corey Mace was changing the culture in Regina while also serving as a harbinger for late game misery that was to come for Edmonton.

BC LIONS

2024 RECORD AND MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

9-9, lost Western Semi-Final to Saskatchewan

MAJOR 2024 STORYLINE: The end of the Vernon Adams Jr. era

Going into Week 6 I was writing columns about Adams Jr. breaking the 6,000 yard make while waxing poetic about Anthony Calvillo and being super confused about Casey Printers 2004 season. At the time Adams Jr. was averaging over 350 yards and the Lions looked like the team to beat. Instead, injuries and inconsistency creeped in, the defence couldn’t carry the Lions, and a first-round playoff loss was soon followed by the veteran pivot being traded to Calgary. Re-reading this paragraph it is shocking to think about the year the Lions quarterback had.

2024 MEMORABLE MOMENTS

1. Justin McInnis’s “perfect” day against Saskatchewan in Week 6

There have been receivers who have put up more yards in a single game but on this mid July 35-20 win over the Roughriders McInnis had about as flawless a game you can have at that position. His quarterback targeted him 14 times and all 14 passes resulted in a McInnis reception. Justin took down an excellent defence with 14 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown.

2. Nathan Rourke signs a three-year deal with the Lions on August 13

We can argue about what this transaction did to the trajectory for the 2024 Lions and of course a move like this will always spark a healthy debate about loyalty in sports. But this was a huge day for the Lions and the CFL to see the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian return to his home. This moment could prove to be even bigger if Nathan can recapture his 2022 form.

MEMORABLE 2024 PLAYERS/PLAYS

Justin McInnis

Not much more needs to be said about the Canadian who led the CFL in receiving yards (1,469), was second in receptions (92) and topped the league in catches for 30+ yards. Sean Whyte

Lost in McInnis’ crazy day against Saskatchewan is Whyte was a perfect seven for seven in field goals and was just as important in that win. For the season no kicker was more accurate than Whyte and his 94.3 per cent success rate. William Stanback

Who doesn’t love the 30-year-old running back who sets a personal career high for yards from scrimmage (1,588)?

BEST GAME OF 2024: 26-24 victory over Winnipeg in Week 3

This game was memorable for both sides. For the first time since 2018 the Bombers would lose consecutive games at home. Back in June the storylines were “What’s wrong with Winnipeg” and you could thank Vernon Adams Jr. and company for contributing to that narrative. On this date it was one of the other star receivers getting it done with Alexander Hollins going nuclear with 215 yards and a pair of scores. Hollins got the better of all-world halfback Evan Holm at a time when it looked like Doug Flutie’s single season numbers were in jeopardy.

EDMONTON ELKS

2024 RECORD AND MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

7-11, missed playoffs

MAJOR 2024 STORYLINE: close losses to start the season

I know you want me to go McLeod Bethel-Thompson versus Tre Ford but I’m going (sort of) in a different direction. The biggest storyline was the 0-7 start fueled by a remarkable amount of bad luck. The team opened the year losing their first six games by a total of just 26 points including four losses in a row each by three. All the close losses led to Tre Ford being inserted as the starter and Edmonton finally getting their first victory.

2024 MEMORABLE MOMENTS

1. 42-31 victory over Saskatchewan in Week 8

Against the game’s best rush defence Ford, Javon Leake and Justin Rankin put up 276 yards on the ground. That is the kind of total you only see in college. This win was a massive relief for the team, the fans and the rest of us hoping Edmonton would finally get a couple bounces to go their way. Beyond the ground attack we also were treated to Tevin Jones racing down the field on a 93-yard touchdown.

2. 31-30 OT victory over Toronto in Week 21

The anti-rouge people aren’t going to like this, but no CFL season is complete without a walk off rouge win! Yes, from a visual standpoint watching Jake Julien sail a punt deep past the end zone on the final play was rather anti-climatic but I am part of this great nation that embraces the rouge. If you need a more traditional football moment, go back and watch the downfield blocking on Javon Leake’s third quarter 88-yard run.

MEMORABLE 2024 PLAYERS/PLAYS

Javon Leake

Leake went from a special teams only star in Toronto to an all-purpose offensive weapon in the Prairies. In two years with the Argonauts he had a total of 15 carries for 52 yards. In Edmonton’s offence he carried the ball over 100 times for 661 yards while also contributing 301 receiving yards as well. Martez Ivey

At one point in 2024 Edmonton was leading the CFL in offensive points, touchdowns, first downs and rushing yards. By year’s end they were still first in points and finished second in both total yards and yards per play. Gotta give some love to the men up front. Tevin Jones

Apologies to Eugene Lewis who led the team in receiving but I’m a sucker for the deep threat and Jones had the longest (93 yards) and the third longest reception in 2024 while finishing second in yards per catch.

BEST GAME OF 2024: 35-20 victory over Calgary on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

You had two teams trading heroics all over the field from Peyton Logan of the Stampeders to an Edmonton defence that picked off Jake Maier four times. I wanted to throw this game in to highlight the fact that Bethel-Thompson had plenty of high points this past year. Behind his trio of targets in Tevin Jones, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Eugene Lewis, the pivot threw for 486 yards on just 36 attempts. This was bombs away football from a team that oddly did more entertaining than winning.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

2024 RECORD AND MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

5-12-1, missed playoffs

MAJOR 2024 STORYLINE: The mid-season, nine game winless streak that derailed the team

Calgary was coming off a 27-23 victory over the eventual Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts and at 4-4 Dave Dickenson’s team was very much in the playoff picture. That was in early August, their next win wouldn’t be until a 27-12 decision over Saskatchewan on October 26.

2024 MEMORABLE MOMENTS

1. 22-19 overtime victory over Winnipeg in Week 4

A perfectly timed Cameron Judge blitz in overtime leading to a Chris Streveler interception in overtime is what sticks out. This was the critical moment in the team’s victory over the Blue Bombers. The back-up quarterback was met by the Calgary linebacker right as he released the ball. His target was Nic Demski but the hit by Judge disrupted the timing leading to a Demerio Houston pickoff. Soon after Rene Parades would win it on the strength of a 52-yard field goal.

2. 25-24 victory over BC in Week 7

Two moments stand out. With the Stampeders clinging to a 25-23 lead and the Lions marching down the field Kobe Williams picks off a pass intended for Justin McInnis. Soon after on a second and 18 Jake Maier finds Clark Barnes for a critical 18-yard completion allowing Calgary to hold on to the ball for the remainder of the game. This was Maier’s best game of the year.

MEMORABLE 2024 PLAYERS/PLAYS

Cameron Judge

Week in and week out Judge was consistently one of Calgary’s top defenders finishing the year as the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Rene Paredes

The longest serving Stamp finished second in field goal percentage and for his work was given a two-year contract extension. Reggie Begelton

The most dangerous offensive player for Calgary finished eclipsed a 1,000 yards receiving for the second season in a row.

BEST GAME OF 2024: 32-24 victory over Hamilton in Week 1

This game saw the return of Bo Levi Mitchell to McMahon Stadium and ended with Calgary notching their 700th win in franchise in large part to Parades scoring 20 points thanks to a perfect six for six day in made field goals.