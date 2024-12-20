REDBLACKS extend American left tackle Dino Boyd

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday they have reached a deal with their left tackle, signing American Dino Boyd to a one-year contract extension. Boyd was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“Dino has brought consistency and physicality to our offensive line since he joined us in 2021,” said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. “We are excited to have him back for the 2025 season.”

A veteran of four Canadian Football League seasons, all of which have been spent with the REDBLACKS, Boyd started in 12 games during the 2024 campaign, before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 15. The 28-year-old has been a starter in the nation’s capital since 2022, after joining the team late in the 2021 season.

Boyd spent the final season of his college career at Cincinnati, starting in all 13 games at left tackle, following three seasons at Rhode Island. The Newark, New Jersey native would go on to earn an invite to Kansas City Chiefs training camp in 2019, subsequently spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, before finding a home in Ottawa.