Stamps extend OL D’Antne Demery, release WR Tre Odoms-Dukes

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders and American offensive lineman D’Antne Demery have come to terms on a two-year contract that runs through the 2026 Canadian Football League season, the team announced on Friday. Demery had been slated to become a free agent in February.

In 2024, his second season with the Stampeders, Demery played 13 games and made 13 starts at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league.

Over two seasons in Calgary, Demery has played 23 games regular-season contests and made 23 starts at left tackle. He started his CFL career by playing one game for the Edmonton Elks in 2021.

“D’Antne is a great teammate and a player who has consistently gotten better since he first came to Calgary,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We believe his arrow is pointing up.”

“I’m just so excited to have the opportunity to come back,” said Demery. “I can’t wait to get back to work with the guys.”

In college, Demery played 26 games and made 25 starts over three seasons at Florida International. In 2019, he was part of a Golden Panthers offensive line that allowed just 14 sacks on the season, the lowest total in Conference USA. In 2018, he started 11 games at left tackle and helped the Panthers set a single-season school record with just eight sacks allowed.

In another transaction, the team announced that American receiver and impending free agent Tre Odoms-Dukes has been released. The University of South Florida alum started the 2022 season on Calgary’s practice roster and was first activated for the Labour Day rematch against the Edmonton Elks, making three catches. Since then, the receiver caught 71 passes for 787 yards and three majors over 18 appearances with the Red and White.

The team also announced they had extended the contract of National receiver Jalen Philpot earlier on Friday.