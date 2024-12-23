MMQB: East Division quarterback picture looking clear

And just like that, we’ve made it to the final Monday Morning Quarterback of 2024.

Hopefully you’re having a great holiday season and getting an opportunity to spend time with friends and family. And to wrap up another great calendar year on the MMQB, we’re also finishing off our look at every team’s quarterback status entering a new season.

Much like the West Division last week, the East Division’s quarterback status is essentially already decided for 2025, at least at the top of the depth chart.

Here’s how things are shaping up.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES | THE ALEXANDER ERA BEGINS

The Als were one of the biggest question marks entering the off-season and had a significant decision to make. But any Montreal mystery was dispelled early when the team signed Davis Alexander to a three-year contract extension to keep him in the fold through 2027.

“At just 26 years old, Davis is the future of this franchise,” said general manager Danny Maciocia after the signing was announced in late November.

“This season, he was called upon to play in crucial games with us, and he responded very well under pressure. He has learned from Cody Fajardo for two years and is ready to take the next step. We’re now entrusting him with the leadership of the team, and we have full confidence in him.”

Montreal made things even more clear last week when Fajardo was flipped to Edmonton in exchange for McLeod Bethel-Thompson. It’s a good bet for the Alouettes as Alexander looked dynamic and ready for primetime while filling in for Fajardo in 2024. Alexander completed 105 of 151 passes for 1,347 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Montreal still has a few decisions to make. While Bethel-Thompson could be a nice backup option to Alexander, he needs a new contract for 2025. Caleb Evans, who has seen limited work with the Als the two seasons, and Dominique Davis are also pending free agents.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | OUTSTANDING FORM

Optimism should be high in Hamilton entering a new season and the team’s quarterback situation is a big reason why.

After a not-so-great first year as a member of the Tiger-Cats, and after a few frustrating years overall, Bo Levi Mitchell was back to Most Outstanding Player form in 2024. Already a two-time MOP winner, Mitchell was the East Division’s nominee for the league’s highest individual honour and for good reason.

Mitchell led the CFL with 5,451 passing yards, 420 completions, 614 attempts, and 32 touchdowns. The first three of those numbers were new career highs, while those 32 touchdown throws were the second highest of Mitchell’s career. After staying healthy from start to finish, there’s no reason Mitchell can’t keep this roll going into next season.

The rest of Hamilton’s situation is in good shape, too. Taylor Powell, Harrison Frost, and Taulia Tagovailoa all saw at least a little playing time in 2024 and all three are under contract for next season.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS | STATUS QUO?

With Chad Kelly under contract for the coming season, the top of Toronto’s depth chart remains unchanged. After sustaining a broken ankle in the Eastern Final, Kelly underwent surgery last month and is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp. More on his timeline should be known at some point in January.

What becomes interesting is the fate of cult hero and 111th Grey Cup Most Valuable Player Nick Arbuckle. Stepping in for Kelly in the biggest game of the year, Arbuckle threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns as the Argos rolled to a 41-24 win over Winnipeg. Arbuckle, who didn’t sign with Toronto until late May, is a pending free agent.

Cameron Dukes is in that same boat without a contract. Dukes helped hold down the fort in the first half of the season while Kelly was serving a nine-game suspension. During that time, Dukes completed 71.9 per cent of his passes and threw for 1,444 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS | YEAR TWO FOR DRU

The REDBLACKS solved the organization’s long standing quarterback conundrum just under a year ago when they acquired Dru Brown from Winnipeg in January. It was a significant addition on paper and paid even larger dividends once Brown hit the field.

Brown went 8-6-1 as a starter in his first year with Ottawa and led the team to their first playoff appearance since 2018. In those 15 starts, Brown threw for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 67.2 per cent of his passes. The REDBLACKS felt like Brown was ready to be a CFL starter and he proved them right, which only raises the excitement level for year two.

The situation behind Brown is a little more uncertain. Tyrie Adams, who impressed in his only CFL start back in 2023, signed a contract extension in October and is the only other quarterback under contract on the roster. Jeremiah Masoli and Dustin Crum are both pending free agents.