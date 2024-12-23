Stamps extend National OL Zack Williams through 2026

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday have signed National offensive lineman Zack Williams to a two-year contract that will keep the Winnipeg native with the Red and White through the 2026 Canadian Football League season. Williams had been eligible to become a free agent in February.

A third-round draft selection by the Stampeders in 2019, Williams has played a combined 66 regular-season and playoff games for Calgary over the past five seasons. Since the start of the 2021 campaign, Williams has played 61 games and made 60 starts.

In 2024, the University of Manitoba alum started 12 games, making seven starts at right guard and five at left guard, and was part of a unit that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the CFL. Williams missed six games in August and September with a calf injury before returning to action in Week 16.

“Zack is another one of the young Canadians who is part of our foundation,” said Calgary general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We feel he’s the type of player we want to build with and we’re glad to have him back.”

“I’m thrilled to be continuing my journey with the Stampeders,” said Williams. “This team has become a second family to me, and I’m excited to contribute to our shared vision of success in the seasons to come.

“We’ve got a great group of players, coaches and fans, and I’m looking forward to making even more memories with this incredible organization.”

Before joining the Stamps, Williams played four seasons at Manitoba. He was a Canada West all-star in 2018 as he helped the Bisons accumulate 1,345 rushing yards – just 21 yards shy of the conference lead – and an average of 467.3 yards of total offence per game. He enrolled at Manitoba after a stint with the Winnipeg Rifles juniors.