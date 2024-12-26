Remember This?: Prince Harry visits the 111th Grey Cup

TORONTO — It’s been just over a month since the Toronto Argonauts captured the 111th Grey Cup but it’s never too early walk down memory lane.

We could remember how dominant the Argos defence was in the game or the heroics of backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle who was thrust into the starting role and went on to be named the game’s Most Valuable Player. But instead, let’s take a moment to remember a special, surprise guest at BC Place; Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex attended the 111th Grey Cup to promote the Invictus Games, which are taking place in Vancouver and Whistler from Feb. 8 to 16. He founded the games in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans from around the world to compete in numerous sports.

Pre-game, Harry took time to join the TSN broadcast to talk with James Duthie and then joined BC Lions owner Amar Doman in a suite to watch the Grey Cup.