Insight and Analysis December 29, 2024

Stats Rewind: Top performers at every position in 2024

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The 2024 CFL season was fast, fun, and entertaining with fans enjoying stellar games that culminated with the Toronto Argonauts hoisting the 111th Grey Cup at the end of November.

In addition to team successes, there were plenty of individual players who had excellent campaigns. Some were rewarded for their efforts at the CFL Awards, including Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian Brady Oliveira and Most Outstanding Rookie Nick Anderson, just to name a few.

Other than the award winners, there were so many other players across the board, like receivers, defenders, kickers, and more, that had eye-popping seasons as well.

Before we turn the page to 2025, CFL.ca takes a look at all of the statistical leaders at many categories as a final reminder of the best of the best of 2024.

For even more stats up to Week 21 of the regular season, click here.

Stat Player Total
Passing Yards Bo Levi Mitchell 5,451
Passing Touchdowns Bo Levi Mitchell 32
Receiving Yards Justin McInnis 1,469
Receiving Touchdowns Eugene Lewis 10
Yards After Catch Walter Fletcher 626
Rushing Yards Brady Oliveira 1,353
Rushing Touchdowns Chris Streveler/Tommy Stevens 10
Defensive Tackles Nick Anderson/Nyles Morgan 111
Special Teams Tackles A.J. Allen/Jack Cassar 22
Interceptions Rolan Milligan Jr. 8
Knockdowns Benjie Franklin 13
Forced Fumbles Tyrice Beverette 4
Fumble Recoveries C.J. Reavis/Jameer Thurman/Benjie Franklin 3
Sacks Michael Wakefield/Lorenzo Mauldin IV/Elliott Brown/Jake Ceresna/Ralph Holley 8
Tackles For Loss Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund 9
Total Defensive Plays Tyrice Beverette 137
Field Goal Percentage Sean Whyte 94.3%
Field Goals Made Lewis Ward 58
Total Return Touchdowns Janarion Grant 4
Punt Average Jake Julien 54.0
Combined Return Yards James Letcher Jr. 2,329

 

