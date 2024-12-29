Stats Rewind: Top performers at every position in 2024

TORONTO — The 2024 CFL season was fast, fun, and entertaining with fans enjoying stellar games that culminated with the Toronto Argonauts hoisting the 111th Grey Cup at the end of November.

In addition to team successes, there were plenty of individual players who had excellent campaigns. Some were rewarded for their efforts at the CFL Awards, including Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian Brady Oliveira and Most Outstanding Rookie Nick Anderson, just to name a few.

Other than the award winners, there were so many other players across the board, like receivers, defenders, kickers, and more, that had eye-popping seasons as well.

Before we turn the page to 2025, CFL.ca takes a look at all of the statistical leaders at many categories as a final reminder of the best of the best of 2024.

For even more stats up to Week 21 of the regular season, click here.