Ferguson: Top 10 biggest surprises of 2024

No CFL season is ever straightforward. There are inevitable twists and turns, injuries that cause evolution and a rookie or two who jump off the screen from start to finish. We have incredible drama, late game anguish, high stress coaching decisions and so much more.

That’s all in a ‘normal’ year. This year? This year was next level. The wonderful people at CFL.ca asked me to put together a top 10 list of surprises from the 2024 campaign, and it was no easy task once I started breaking down all the available options.

10. STEADY STANBACK

When William Stanback stood on the field celebrating his 110th Grey Cup victory with the Montreal Alouettes he seemed to already know this would be his last time in Als garb. He moved on, and I expected his game to suffer elsewhere, especially with a pass heavy Vernon Adams Jr. led BC Lions team.

All Big Will did was slot second behind MOP winner Brady Oliveira in carries and yards while leading the CFL in rushes of ten yards or more with 32. Didn’t see that one coming, but what a great surprise.

9. MONTREAL MOMENTUM

When Stanback’s Alouettes left Hamilton Stadium to celebrate in the locker room there was a sense of finality and everywhere outside that team of ‘wow they pulled it off, what a one off’. Well Montreal didn’t win back-to-back Grey Cups, they did start 2024 WAY hotter than I expected and somehow Jason Maas found a way to carry over championship glory into regular season success with a six month divide in between.

8. ANDERSON’S ABILITIES

I love a good rookie story. Edmonton’s Nick Anderson was a GREAT one. Tied for the CFL lead with 111 defensive tackles while adding five on special teams, he burst onto the stage and immediately feels like a CFL mainstay.

7. GRANT’S GREATNESS

We all know Janarion Grant is fast, shifty and talented in the return game, but there was a stretch for about a month early this season where it got ridiculous and seemed as though every time he touched the ball he was a threat to score. Three straight games with a return touchdown? Wild.

6. ROURKE’S RETURN

I didn’t think we’d see him so soon. Obviously as a fan of Nathan’s game and what he represents for so many young Canadian quarterbacks it’s fantastic that he’s home, but when I got the heads up his signing was imminent you could just feel the inevitable shockwaves and ripples being set in motion that would change the CFL for years to come.

5. MULTITALENTED MILLIGAN

We all knew Rolan Milligan Jr. was a talented football player, a quick defensive back with great ball skills and natural instincts on when and where to be. I just didn’t think it would result in a season where he won the interception title with eight in the regular season while ranking amongst the best special teams tacklers as well.

4. MCINNIS MAGIC

When Justin McInnis got out to a quick start this season I was pleasantly surprised. A Roughriders draft pick who moved on and has been struggling to find that breakout season. Enter Vernon Adams Jr.’s arm, Jordan Maksymic’s play calling and all of a sudden McInnis was flying. The surprise here wasn’t that he found success, it’s that it was SO good he led the CFL in receiving yards and despite an up and down second half still found ways to influence the game in a big way from start to finish.

3. BO DID WHAT?!

I don’t think any rational person believed Bo Levi Mitchell’s arm was dead, or that he was old and breaking down to the tune of being a dangerous proposition, but crushing the CFL in multiple categories including passing yardage by over 1,000 yards?! Bo went wild in 2024 and while I thought he’d have a solid bounce back year from frustrating injuries in 2023 he went above and beyond.

2. BOMBERS BOUNCE BACK

When Winnipeg got off to their incredibly lacklustre start in June and July I thought for sure they were cooked. FINALLY, the rest of the CFL has a chance to take down the monster at their oldest, weakest, and most vulnerable.

Nope. Figured it out, ran up a win streak and returned to the Grey Cup. While it didn’t end as they’d wish the Bombers return to form was nowhere on my bingo card on Canada Day weekend.

1. ARGONAUTS ASCENSION

While Montreal controlled the East all year, they couldn’t seem to solve multiple iterations of the Argonauts, and as Toronto went week to week looking equal parts capable and confounding they pieced together a true team effort at the perfect time to overcome injuries and take home the ultimate crowning accomplishment. We all could’ve taken a flyer on the double blue after Labour Day, but there were so many reasons to doubt the legitimacy of their Grey Cup potential it felt riskier than even Ottawa at points this season. Yet here they stand, with two Grey Cups in three seasons.