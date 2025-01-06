10 takeaways from the Riders’ 2024 season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders were first in takeaways during the 2024 CFL season.

That is a natural starting point, then, as the first of 10 takeaways from a year of progress.

1 | TURNOVER TURNAROUND

The Roughriders were the CFL’s runaway leader in turnover ratio (plus-26).

In the space of one year, Saskatchewan ascended from last to first, differential-wise. After going minus-20 in 2023, the team enjoyed a swing of 46.

Along the way, the Roughriders set a league record for fewest lost fumbles (four) in a season.

2 | MACE SET THE PACE

Corey Mace earned West Division Coach of the Year honours after guiding Saskatchewan to a 9-8-1 record, a second-place finish, and a home playoff victory.

The hiring of Mace as the 48th head coach in Roughriders history was announced by vice-president of football operations and general manager Jeremy O’Day on Nov. 30, 2023.

3 | ROLAN, ROLAN, ROLAN …

Rolan Milligan Jr. was all over the field in 2024 en route to being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

The inexhaustible defensive halfback led the league in interceptions (eight) and placed a strong third in special teams tackles (20).

4 | FERLAND WAS A FORCE

Logan Ferland was recognized as the West’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman after starting at three positions (right guard, right tackle, centre) and receiving additional snaps at left tackle.

And get this: Out of 950 snaps, Ferland was penalized only once. A first-time All-CFL selection in 2024, he has been assessed just one penalty over his last 47 games.

5 | INJURY INUNDATION

Saskatchewan earned a home playoff game — a 28-19 victory over the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final — while weathering a torrent of injuries.

The offensive line, in particular, was decimated. Up front, the Roughriders started 12 different players and dressed 13. Yet, Saskatchewan allowed the fewest sacks (35) of any team that qualified for the playoffs.

O’Day and the assistant GMs, Kyle Carson and Paul Jones, kept the team well-stocked with talent despite an inordinate amount of injuries along the offensive line and to the receiving corps.

6 | TERRIFIC TREVOR

Trevor Harris was named the West’s All-CFL quarterback after throwing 20 touchdown passes in 11 starts.

He led the league in quarterback-efficiency rating (108.6) and established a franchise single-season record for completion percentage (72.4).

7 | STAR-STRUCK

Harris was among the Roughriders’ nine Divisional All-CFL selections. That total, the best in the West, tied Saskatchewan with the Toronto Argonauts for most in the league.

Milligan Jr. was a rare two-spotter, earning recognition as a defensive halfback and special teams player. The Roughriders’ other divisional selections were Ferland (guard), Samuel Emilus (receiver), Micah Johnson (defensive tackle), Jameer Thurman (linebacker), C.J. Reavis (cover linebacker) and Marcus Sayles (cornerback).

Ferland, Milligan Jr., Johnson, Reavis and Sayles went on to earn league All-CFL honours.

8 | LAUTHER LAURELS

Brett Lauther was virtually flawless during the Roughriders’ final 10 games, playoffs included.

Over that stretch, he made 28 of 29 field-goal attempts — the lone miss being from 60 yards — and 18 of 18 convert attempts (from 33 yards).

Fast fact: Lauther hit a field goal of 50-plus yards in five of the Roughriders’ final seven regular-season games.

With 201 points, Lauther was one shy of the league-leading total posted by Toronto’s Lirim Hajrullahu. Lauther (twice) and Dave Ridgway (four times) are the only Roughriders to reach 200 points in a season.

9 | SAM’S STATS

Emilus became just the third Canadian-born Roughrider to register 1,000-plus receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

Canadian Football Hall of Famer Ray Elgaard reached that milestone five years in a row (1990 to 1994). Jeff Fairholm exceeded 1,000 in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

10 | OBSIDIAN OBSESSION

The Rider Nation Alt Jerseys — with Obsidian Green as the primary colour — were unveiled amid considerable fanfare and excitement.

The success of the new uniforms, worn three times in 2024, contributed to a strong year on the merchandising front.

“Easily my favourite uniform,” Reavis opined.