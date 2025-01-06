Argos extend DBs McFadden, Milton; sign two others

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended American defensive backs Tarvarus McFadden and Mark Milton and signed American defensive back Craig James and defensive Daymond Williams, the team announced on Monday. McFadden was set to become a free agent in February.

McFadden played 12 games for the Argos in 2024 recording 29 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown. In the playoffs, the 27-year-old took a lateral from teammate Wynton McManis 78 yards for a touchdown in the Eastern Semi-Final before tallying four tackles in the Eastern Final and one tackle in the Grey Cup victory.

McFadden spent a month with Ottawa as well in 2024 after spending training camp with the Argos in May. The DB played with Toronto in 2022 and 2023, tallying 70 defensive tackles, four interceptions, 13 knockdowns, and two forced fumbles in 33 regular season games. The Florida State alum had four defensive tackles in the 2022 Grey Cup.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Lions acquire OL Dejon Allen in trade with Argos

» By the Numbers: 3 most interesting stats of 2024

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Milton signed with Toronto on July 1, 2024, and went on to play 10 games recording 24 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and three knockdowns. The 25-year-old made seven tackles in the Eastern Semi-Final win over Ottawa, three tackles and two forced fumbles in the Eastern Final win vs. Montreal, and chipped in one tackle and one knockdown in Toronto’s Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg. The Houston native started 2024 with Hamilton where he played in one game before being released in June. Milton spent some time with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 after his collegiate career at Baylor University (2018-2022).

James spent time with the Detroit Lions in 2024 after playing two games for the New York Jets in 2023, where he totalled one tackle and one pass knockdown. The 28-year-old played four games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and 14 games with the NFC East team in 2019, adding 17 tackles across those two seasons. The Southern Illinois alum started his NFL career with Minnesota in 2018 where he saw action in three games that season. For his NFL career, the Illinois native played in 23 games and accounted for 18 tackles and two pass deflections.

Williams played three seasons at the University of Buffalo (2021-2023) where he tallied 101 tackles, 26 for loss, 12 sacks, one interception, eight knockdowns, and one fumble recovery in 37 games for the Bulls. Before UB, the Texas native played at Cisco College (2019-2020), playing in 16 games, adding 56 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three knockdowns, and one blocked kick.