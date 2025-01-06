Lions acquire OL Dejon Allen in trade with Argonauts

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have acquired American offensive lineman Dejon Allen in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, the team announced on Monday.

In return, the Lions send National linebacker Ryder Varga and their round two selection in the 2026 CFL Draft to Toronto.

“In order for our team to take the next step, improving the offensive line was something that was a priority for us,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “Adding a talent like Dejon immediately improves our run and pass game while also adding grit and toughness to our identity. He’s a special player at a premier position and we’re proud to have him.”

“We appreciate the hard work and sacrifices Dejon and his family have made for us to win two Grey Cup championships together,” said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “He was a big part of our success over the past four seasons. We wish him all the best in the future”

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Player Bio: Dejon Allen stats

» Player Bio: Ryder Varga stats

» By the Numbers: 3 most interesting stats of 2024

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Allen is an All-CFL selection the last two seasons, East Division All-CFL recipient three years in a row and two-time Grey Cup champion. He suited up in 63 regular season games with the Boatmen from 2021-24 while seeing action at both left and right tackle.

Following a 2023 season where he allowed a CFL-low 11 quarterback pressures on 499 pass block situations and the Argonauts gave up the lowest sack total, Allen won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

The 30-year-old native of Los Angeles suited up in 50 games with 49 starts at the University of Hawaii from 2014-17. Allen was a two-time offensive MVP for the Rainbow Warriors, allowing just one sack in his time with the program.

He signed with the Chicago Bears as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and was waived by the team in May 2019 before a brief training camp stint in Green Bay. Allen spent 2020 in the XFL with both the St. Louis BattleHawks and New York Guardians and moved north to the Argonauts before the 2021 campaign.