REDBLACKS name William Fields defensive coordinator

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have filled their defensive coordinator vacancy; tapping former Toronto Argonauts co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, and three-time Grey Cup champion William Fields to lead their defence, the team announced on Monday.

“I have known Will since 2005. He was a student of the game as a player, and has now earned a reputation as one of the top defensive coaches in our league, proving himself by helping to win two Grey Cups with Toronto,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce.

“Having gone up against him over the years, we know the quality of coach and leader that he is, and are excited to add him to our staff.”

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» MMQB: One question for every East Division team

» By the Numbers: 3 most interesting stats of 2024

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Fields, 46, was promoted by the Argos to co-defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season, while holding on to the secondary coach post that he was hired for in 2022. In his first season with the increased role, the McKeesport, Pennsylvania native helped lead Toronto to their second championship in three seasons, forcing five turnovers against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to secure the 111th Grey Cup. It was the second Grey Cup as a coach for Fields, who helped the team win the 109th edition of the championship game in his first season of 2022.

“I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in Toronto, and couldn’t be more excited to join the REDBLACKS,” said Fields. “Coach Dyce and his staff have brought a culture of work ethic and physicality to Ottawa, and I’m eager for the chance to contribute to that as we work towards bringing the Grey Cup back to RNation.”

After coaching at Cypress Christian School, and Simon Fraser University, Fields broke into the professional football coaching ranks in 2015, as an assistant defensive backs coach for the BC Lions. He would go on to make stops in Montreal, Hamilton (serving as defensive backs coach in 2018), and Edmonton as an assistant, before earning a secondary coach job with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020, and Peru State College from 2020 to 2021.

As a player, Fields played his collegiate football at Houston from 1996 to 1999. He signed with the Calgary Stampeders on May 8, 2001; starting in all 18 games while racking up 41 tackles and five interceptions, en route to winning the 89th Grey Cup. After three more seasons in Calgary, Fields signed with the Bombers ahead of the 2005 campaign, where he made 45 tackles and four interceptions, and suited up in another six games the following year. Fields also spent time in the Arena Football League, appearing for the Arizona Rattlers in 2007, and the Georgia Force in 2008.