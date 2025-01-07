Elks sign receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes to one-year deal

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes to a one-year contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old wideout spent the last three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, including his breakout 2023 campaign that saw the Pensacola, Florida native haul in 60 passes for 686 yards and two touchdowns.

The six-foot-three receiver spent the entire 2024 season on the Stampeders injured list before being released by the club in December.

After a rookie campaign in 2022 that saw Odoms-Dukes suit up for four games, catching 11 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, the University of South Florida product emerged as a threat in early 2023. In the Stampeders first seven games of 2023, Odoms-Dukes brought in 38 receptions for 456 yards and two scores. He finished the season second on the Stamps in targets (98), receptions (60), and was third in receiving yards (686).

Odoms-Dukes attended UCF from 2017 to 2020, with his senior season being his most productive year. Odoms-Dukes started nine games for the Bulls, hauling in 24 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He would go unselected in the 2021 NFL draft before signing a contract with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent – later being waived with an injury designation in August 2021.