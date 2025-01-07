REDBLACKS sign DB Justin Howell to extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National defensive back Justin Howell to a contract extension keeping him in Ottawa through the 2025 CFL season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Howell was set to become a free agent on February 11.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Ranking the top 20 pending free agent receivers/running backs

» Ranking the top pending free agent defenders

» Ranking the top pending free agent quarterbacks

» Nye: Best pending free agents missing from the top 30 list

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

A native of Bradford, Ontario, the 31-year-old returned to the nation’s capital for his sixth season in 2024, all of which have been spent with the REDBLACKS, putting up seven defensive tackles, and four special teams tackles in 13 games.

Drafted in the seventh round, 55th overall by Ottawa out of Carleton in 2018, Howell has appeared in 71 games since 2018, racking up 106 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles, five forced fumbles, and a sack.