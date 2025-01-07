Riders release OL Trevor Reid for NFL opportunity

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American offensive lineman Trevor Reid to pursue an NFL opportunity, the team announced on Tuesday.

Reid was the Roughriders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024 and made an immediate impact, starting in all 18 regular season games as well as the Western Semi-Final, and played an integral part in the Roughriders’ offensive success.

The news of Reid’s departure comes just a few hours after the Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Brandon Kemp.