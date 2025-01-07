Riders sign American OL Brandon Kemp

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Brandon Kemp, the team announced on Tuesday.

Kemp spent the last three seasons (2022-24) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats suiting up for 12 games at tackle.

The Atlanta, Georgia native signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft and spent 2020-21 on the team’s practice roster. Kemp signed with the Indianapolis Colts in April of 2022 and attended training camp with the team, before signing with the Ticats in September.

Kemp played five collegiate seasons (2015-19) at Valdosta State, suiting up for 43 games for the Blazers. In 2018, he was part of a Blazers team that went undefeated for the first time in program history, and won the NCAA Division II National Championship. He earned All-GSC recognition three times over his college career, including in 2019 as a senior, 2018 as a junior and 2016 as a redshirt freshman