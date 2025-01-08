Free Agency Most Wanted: A game-changing defender

TORONTO — There’s no defender in the CFL that can take over a game quite like Wynton McManis can.

You don’t have to look back too far to see a perfect example of this. The Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker was a major factor in helping his team capture the 111th Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers back in November.

McManis, who is ranked No, 3 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list, was everywhere at BC Place during that game. He tallied six tackles, an interception that he almost ran in for a score, and three knockdowns en route to winning his second championship in three years, and third overall.

If the 30-year-old doesn’t stay in Toronto, he’ll be a welcome addition for any team looking for an impact leader to patrol the middle of their defence.

McManis played in just 12 games this season, missing a few with injury, but still had a productive season, his third in Double Blue. The six-foot, 220-pounder racked up 57 tackles on defence and another three on special teams to go along with a pick-six, a sack, two fumble recoveries, and a tackle for loss.

In three total seasons with Toronto, McManis has collected 224 defensive tackles (including a career-high 88 in 2022), eight sacks, seven interceptions, and three touchdowns.

Before joining the Argos, McManis spent another three seasons with the Stampeders, where he put much of the same on film in Cow Town. McManis had 104 defensive tackles, 41 on special teams (including 25 in 2018), and four sacks in 37 games in Calgary.

Sure, the Toronto Argonauts are probably hoping McManis sticks around. He’s been integral to their last two championships, despite the linebacker being injured for the 2022 game at Mosaic Stadium and not playing, he still helped them get to that spot. But if he does decide to test the open market, there will likely be plenty of teams giving him a call.

Will he stay in the East Division, joining the rival Tiger-Cats or the Alouettes or REDBLACKS? Or maybe he’ll go back to the West Division to reunite with the Stampeders or join a new team in Regina, Vancouver, Edmonton or Winnipeg.

Only time will tell where McManis will land, but one thing that is sure to happen in 2025 is plenty of game-changing plays by the veteran linebacker.