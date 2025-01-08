Staying in the Den: Lions sign kicker Sean Whyte to extension

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National kicker Sean Whyte to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Whyte was eligible to become a free agent on February 11.

The 39-year-old White Rock native continued his ascension up the record books in 2024 as he led the CFL with a 94.3 field goal percentage (50/53) and earned the West Division nomination for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Whyte also increased his career points total to 2,116, nine behind Terry Baker for 10th on the CFL’s all-time scoring list and became the league’s most accurate kicker in history at 88.4 percent. He also collected All-CFL and West Division All-CFL honours for the second straight campaign.

By making good on his first 29 field goals of the season, Whyte set a new club record of 47 in a row. Paul McCallum previously held that mark.

Originally signed by the Lions in 2007 as a territorial exemption from the BCFC South Surrey Rams, Whyte joined the squad full-time in 2008 and spent a year on the practice squad before appearing in 13 games across 2009 and 2010. A veteran of over 200 CFL games, Whyte moved on to Montreal for the 2011 season and made an immediate impact by earning the East nomination for Most Outstanding Canadian that season.

He joined Edmonton halfway through 2015 and began a productive six-year run with the green and gold that included a Grey Cup championship to cap off his first season. Whyte also led the CFL in field goal percentage (93.8) in 2016 and field goals made (47) in 2019.

Whyte returned home as a free agent ahead of 2022 and has suited up in all 54 regular season games and five playoff contests in that span.