Back to the Den: Lions sign running back James Butler

VANCOUVER — Just a few hours after the announcement of James Butler’s release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the running back has found a new home.

Butler has signed a deal with BC Lions, the team announced on Thursday, after the running back became a free agent earlier in the day.

“JB’s track record as a proven runner in this league speaks for itself,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “Both his pass protection and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield make him a great fit for Buck Pierce and our offence. We are happy to have him back.”

RELATED

» In My Words | James Butler: You are more than an athlete

» Bio: James Butler by the numbers

» Ticats release running back James Butler

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

47 YARDS FOR JAMES BUTLER 🚀#CFLGameday: LIVE on TSN, RDS2, CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/iNzDHrRqqR — CFL (@CFL) July 21, 2024

The 28-year-old Chicago native returns for a second stint with the Lions after 28 games as the club’s feature tailback from 2021-22. Butler’s second season was a true breakout campaign as he rushed for 1,060 yards, good for second in the CFL, and seven touchdowns on 237 carries while adding 384 yards and four majors on 53 receptions. His four touchdowns in the regular season opener against Edmonton tied a single-game franchise record.

Butler then put together a solid performance in the Western Semi-Final with 103 yards from scrimmage as the Lions took down Calgary 30-16 for the franchise’s first playoff win in six years.

After moving to Hamilton as a free agent Butler totalled career-highs in rushing (1,160 yards) and receiving (527 yards) while adding eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving).

Limited to just 11 regular season games in 2024, Butler recorded 522 yards rushing and two touchdowns and 372 yards to go with one touchdown through the air.

He first moved north for training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019 and spent the remainder of that year on the Oakland Raiders practice squad after a training camp and preseason stint with the silver and black in 2018.

Butler attended the University of Nevada from 2014-16, rushing for a total of 3,316 yards and 27 touchdowns and earning Wolf Pack Offensive Player of the Year in his final season before transferring to Iowa for his final college season.