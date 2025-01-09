Bombers release receiver Ontaria Wilson to pursue NFL opportunity

WINNIPEG — Receiver Ontaria Wilson has been released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to allow him to pursue an NFL opportunity, the team announced on Thursday.

Wilson signed with the Bombers in 2023, bursting onto the scene in 2024 after catching 71 passes for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns.

The receiver stepped up after Winnipeg lost veterans Dalton Schoen and Kenny Lawler to injury for an extended period of time, registering three games with over 100 yards, including a 13-catch, 201-yard performance in Week 6 against the Calgary Stampeders.

Wilson was also the Bombers’ top receiver in the 111th Grey Cup, catching five passes for 99 yards in the 41-24 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.