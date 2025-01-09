Lions release veteran running back William Stanback

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have made a few changes to their backfield.

After announcing the return of American tailback James Butler, the Leos also announced on Thursday that they have released running back William Stanback. Stanback was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

We have released RB William Stanback to pursue other opportunities. We thank Will for his contributions to the #BCLions both on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/3Nqf1tIi04 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 9, 2025

Stanback signed in BC in 2024 and had one of the best seasons of his decorated career, rushing 231 times for 1,175 yards and three majors. The two-time All-CFL (2019, 2021) started his career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2018 and was an essential piece of their championship run in 2023. Stanback rushed nine times for 68 yards and a major as the Alouettes claimed the 110th Grey Cup.

Overall the veteran has 856 carries for 4,891 yards and 14 touchdowns as a runner, adding 1,471 yards and six majors as a receiver out of the backfield.