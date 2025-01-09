Riders sign special teams standout A.J. Allen to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker A.J. Allen to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. Allen was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Allen (six-foot, 225 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after a 2024 season that saw him tie for top spot in the CFL with 22 special teams tackles, becoming the first Roughrider to lead in that category since 2005.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» MMQB: One question for every East Division team

» 10 takeaways from the Riders’ 2024 season

» Riders release OL Trevor Reid for NFL opportunity

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

On top of his impressive year on special teams, Allen played all 18 regular season games and contributed on defence where he made seven defensive tackles and returned a spectacular interception for a touchdown in Week 19 against BC. The Ontario native suited up for both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final earning one special teams tackle in each.

Allen was selected by the Roughriders in the fourth round, 35th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft and played his first game on June 11, 2022. He’s gone on to register a career 42 games played with 32 defensive tackles, 47 special teams tackles, as well as last season’s pick-six.

Collegiately, Allen played five seasons at the University of Guelph. He returned to school for the 2021 season and capped off a stellar collegiate career by receiving the President’s Award as the OUA’s Most Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player as well as being named an All-Canadian and OUA All-Star. In seven games played in 2021, he tallied 58 tackles, including six tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. Over his prior four seasons, the 26-year-old made 64 tackles, including 12 for a loss, six sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.