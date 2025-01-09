Ticats release running back James Butler

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released running back James Butler, the team announced on Thursday.

Butler was slated to become a free agent on February 11.

The five-foot-eight, 215-pounder took to social media on Wednesday to thank fans in Hamilton for their support.

“Thank you Hamilton,” the running back wrote on X. “Any opportunity to play the best game in the world in such a special place like Hamilton will never be taken for granted. I appreciate the love and support from the fans over the past two years. Grateful and thankful always.”

In 2024, his second season in Hamilton, Butler played in 11 games. He tallied 110 carries for 522 yards, and two touchdowns while also adding 45 catches on 50 targets for 372 yards and a major score. In his first season with the Tabbies, Butler suited up in 17 games, rushing for a career-high 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns. He got into the receiving game in that season as well, hauling in a career-high 527 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to his time in the black and gold, Butler spent two seasons with the BC Lions. In 28 career games with the Leos, he had 311 carries for 1,557 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He also added 92 receptions and five touchdowns through the air.

The Tiger-Cats also announced the release of American defensive lineman Trevon Mason and the signing of two defensive linemen, national Owen Hubert and American Spencer Waege.

Hubert, 24, suited up in 10 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024, registering eight defensive tackles after originally being selected by the club in the eighth round (73rd overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft. The Norwood, Ontario native suited up in 27 games over four seasons at McMaster University (2019-23), registering 65 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Waege, 25, spent time with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers last season (2024) after originally signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The South Shore, South Dakota native appeared in 57 games over five seasons at North Dakota State University (2018-22), registering 138 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 20.5 quarterback sacks, four passes defended, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks. He finished his collegiate career as a two-time FCS All-American (2021, 2022).