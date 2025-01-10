Argos extend Deonta McMahon, Jon Edouard; sign one other

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended American running back Deonta McMahon, Canadian defensive back Jon Edouard, and signed American defensive back Lawrence Johnson, the team announced on Friday.

McMahon played 18 games in 2024, his second season in Double Blue, rushing for 288 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 30 receptions for 237 yards and one more major through the air. He also added 456 kick return yards last season.

The Florida native has amassed 422 rushing yards and 301 receiving yards with eight total touchdowns over 25 CFL games. The McNeese State product joined the Argos in May 2023, helping the Argos win their record 19th Grey Cup this past November.

Edouard played six games in 2024, chipping in with one interception and one special teams tackle. The second-year Argo played in all 18 games in 2023 tallying six tackles, 11 special teams tackles, and one sack. The Carleton alum signed with Toronto in September of 2022 and captured his second Grey Cup championship in November with the Boatmen.

Johnson signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in May 2024 but was released as part of final cuts in training camp. The St. Louis native played collegiately at Missouri State University (2017-2023), seeing action in 55 games and recording 283 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, 22 knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Johnson was named First Team All-Conference in 2022.