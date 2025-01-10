Elks announce 2025 coaching staff; Jordan Maksymic as OC/assistant HC

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

The remainder of the staff that will join new head coach Mark Kilam was announced by the club on Friday, highlighted by several coordinators who are very familiar to fans of the Green and Gold.

Jordan Maksymic leads the new additions as the Elks offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. The St. Albert native previously served as the Double E’s offensive coordinator in 2019, and held various other offensive titles in separate stints from 2016-19 and 2011-2013.

RELATED

» Edmonton Elks name Chris Morris as team president and CEO

» Mark Kilam announced as Edmonton head coach

» Elks name Ed Hervey general manager

Name Position Mark Kilam Head coach Jordan Maksymic Offensive coordinator & assistant head coach J.C. Sherritt Defensive coordinator & linebackers coach Demetrious Maxie Special teams coordinator & defensive assistant Stephen Sorrells Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jason Tucker Receivers coach Aaron Grymes Defensive backs coach Trysten Dyce Running backs coach and offensive assistant Des Catellier Special teams assistant Danny Nesbitt Defensive quality control coach

The defence will be run by former EE linebacker and 2012 CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player J.C. Sherritt. The 36-year-old joins the Elks as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after working on a Saskatchewan Roughriders unit that forced a league-high 49 turnovers and boasted the top-ranked rush defence.

The Elks lone returning coach from the 2024 season is Stephen Sorrells, who will retain his title as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Demetrious Maxie returns to Edmonton after having capturing the 111th Grey Cup last season as the Toronto Argonauts defensive line coach. Maxie held various titles with Edmonton from 2013 to 2023 and will see expanded responsibilities as special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.

Franchise legend Jason Tucker also rejoins the Double E after four seasons with the BC Lions. He will serve as the team’s receivers coach, a position he held with the organization in 2019 and 2009-10.

Rounding out the Elks 2025 coaching staff will be newcomers Trysten Dyce (running backs coach and offensive assistant), Des Catellier (special teams assistant), and Danny Nesbitt (defensive quality control coach).