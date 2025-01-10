Free Agency Most Wanted: A coverage master

TORONTO — Tyrell Ford‘s potential free agency could cause a ripple effect in the CFL.

The National defensive back is among the best defenders in the league and would instantly make any defence better if he’s available to sign with a new team in February.

Ford is listed at No. 4 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list, earning the spot by taking the league by storm in his return to Canada after a brief stint down south. The 26-year-old finished second in interceptions in 2024 while lapping the field in forced incompletions (18) according to Pro Football Focus.

Tre Ford‘s twin brother has every skill in the book for a defensive back. With a 4.42 seconds 40-yard dash, Ford has more than enough speed to shadow every receiver in the league, while his 4.27 short shuttle provides him enough quickness and change-of-direction ability that every cornerback needs.

Often times though athletic numbers don’t translate onto the field. That’s because football is as much a game of the mind as it is of the body, requiring players to constantly process the game in the blink of an eye. Ford has also displayed the ability to do just that, allowing only 31 first downs despite being the fourth most targeted defensive back in the CFL. Not only that, Ford also finished second in forced incompletion percentage (23.3) while allowing a low 68.7 passing efficiency to quarterbacks looking his way.

There’s no denying that a player with such a skillset would provide a big boost to all nine teams if he doesn’t extend his contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Staying in Winnipeg, of course, would provide continuity on a system that Ford has already proved he can excel. Winnipeg finished first in fewest passing yards allowed (234.8) and points allowed (20.3) with the former Waterloo player leading the way on the back end.

Should he decide to test the free agency waters, there are several teams that would make immediate sense. Ford could look into the opportunity to play on the same team as his brother Tre once again, joining the Edmonton Elks and a pass-defence that struggled in 2024. The Green and Gold finished last in passing yards allowed (313.4), missing the post-season despite featuring an offence that finished second in points per game scored (28).

Another team that could make sense for Ford is the BC Lions. BC was middle-of-the-pack in passing yards allowed (278.5), but brought in former Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Buck Pierce as their new head coach. Nobody has seen an offence face Ford in practice more than Pierce, who had to always be aware of No. 30’s whereabouts in the secondary. The addition would give the Lions two young Canadian blocks to build around on offence (Nathan Rourke) and defence (Ford).

Finally, Winnipeg fans might not like this one but Ford could also fit very well in Corey Mace’s scheme in Regina. The Saskatchewan Roughriders could lose defensive back Marcus Sayles who’s also a pending free agent, but would be able to pair Ford with 2024 Most Outstanding Defensive Player Rolan Milligan Jr. to provide an already dangerous defence with yet another weapon. The Riders allowed 294.3 passing yards per game, third-worst mark in the league last season, and would welcome a player who finished second in interceptions to Milligan Jr. to feature the top two 2024 ball-hawking defensive backs in the CFL.

There is no saying where Ford is going to end up in 2025, but wherever it is, opposing quarterbacks will have to ensure they always know his whereabouts on the field.